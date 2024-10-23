Jushi Holdings Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings (“Jushi” or the“Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) , a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the closes on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Management will host a call and webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Event: Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-844-826-3033 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free) Conference ID 10192492 Webcast: Register



For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available for one month following the call and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi's Investor Relations website .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

