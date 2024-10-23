All Wheels Up Commends The U.S. Department Of Transportation's $50 Million Dollar Fine Of American Airlines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The largest-of-its-kind fine provides proof that advocacy for disabled is making an impact with further improvements on the horizon

- Michele Erwin CEO

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- All Wheels Up (AWU) , the first non-profit organization in the world dedicated to funding research for wheelchair spots on commercial aircraft, recognizes the historic significance of the U.S. Department of Transportation's $50 million fine against American Airlines for ACAA violations and mishandling of disabled passengers and individuals in wheelchairs. This fine, the largest ever imposed on an airline for its treatment of people with disabilities and improper handling of wheelchairs and scooters, marks a pivotal moment in advocating for accessible air travel.

Michele Erwin, President and Founder of AWU, expressed that while it's unfortunate these events had to occur, they present a valuable opportunity for airlines to revise their internal processes and programs to better meet the needs of all passengers, including those with disabilities. This news, along with the FAA's recent announcement that they expect to make a recommendation by the end of 2025 on installing wheelchair tiedown and restraint systems on airplanes, brings optimism for further changes, such as dedicated wheelchair spots on commercial flights.

“Change is happening,” said Erwin.“For 15 years, we have tirelessly advocated for wheelchair spots on commercial aircraft. This significant penalty, along with the initiation of federal testing to eventually accommodate wheelchairs on planes, clearly indicates that we are moving in the right direction.”

All Wheels Up is eager to collaborate with the DOT and airlines to promote equitable, dignified, and safe air travel for everyone.

About All Wheels Up:

Established in 2011, All Wheels Up (AWU) is the first non-profit organization in the world to fund research and development for a“wheelchair spot” on commercial aircraft. The not-for-profit organization works with airline carriers, aircraft manufacturers, and lawmakers to make airplanes wheelchair accessible for the millions of people who depend on them for mobility and safe seating. AWU's mission is to forge a future with safer and more dignified accessible air travel through research, advocacy, and community outreach.

