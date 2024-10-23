(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Residential Washing Machine Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 49.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

11.55%

during the forecast period. Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing demand for portable washing machines . However,

fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs of washing machines

poses a challenge - Key market players include AB Electrolux, Alliance Laundry System LLC, Avanti Products LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Smeg S.p.a., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Transform Holdco LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Top load and Front load), Technology (Fully automatic and Semi automatic), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Alliance Laundry System LLC, Avanti Products LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Smeg S.p.a., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Transform Holdco LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The residential washing machine market has experienced significant growth due to the introduction of portable washing machines. These innovative devices offer several advantages over traditional machines, including ease of transportation , water savings, and versatility. Portable washing machines, which weigh as little as 43 pounds, have become increasingly popular for their convenience during travel and for those with limited space. Recently, new technologies such as pocket washing machines have entered the market, offering even more compact and efficient solutions. For instance, Haier Group's CODO, weighing just 200g, and Dolfi's hand-sized device using UV technology, are game-changers in the industry. These machines require fewer resources and are ideal for sensitive clothes. The market's growth is expected to continue as consumers seek more convenient and efficient laundry solutions.



The Residential Washing Machine market is thriving, with key trends including machine capacity, specialty stores, e-commerce, and load sensing. Top load washers with a 2-in-1 removable agitator and automatic washing machines continue to dominate the market. AI-powered washers and smart washing machines with Wi-Fi access are gaining popularity due to customized performance and detergent optimization. Capacity insights indicate a shift towards dual load and hybrid washing machines. Distribution channels are expanding, with retail shops and online platforms catering to varying purchasing powers. In rural areas, offline sales remain prevalent due to electric supply concerns. Energy efficiency and water saving are crucial factors, with IoT and smart home systems offering solutions during the water crisis. Hygiene remains a priority, driving demand for advanced washing machine technologies.



Market

Challenges



The residential washing machine market is subject to various cost factors that impact the final product price. These costs include labor, raw materials, distribution, marketing, research and development, and transportation. Raw materials, such as plastic , steel, and rubber, significantly influence the production cost due to their sensitive pricing and international market fluctuations. The prices of these materials can directly affect profit margins, especially when petroleum prices rise, increasing transportation costs. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude oil price, currently at USD69.78 per barrel, can lead to increased fuel prices, further increasing transportation costs. Additionally, the presence of counterfeit products in the market, which use low-quality raw materials, puts pressure on vendors to maintain affordable prices and compete with local brands. Consequently, manufacturers face challenges in producing efficient and innovative washing machines at competitive prices, potentially hindering market growth.

The Residential Washing Machine market caters to the laundry needs of households. Two main types are Automatic and Semi-Automatic Washing Machines. Automatic machines offer advanced features like digital displays, multiple wash cycles, and smart technology. However, they require a stable electric supply and can be expensive. In contrast, Semi-Automatic machines are more affordable and space-efficient. They are popular in rural areas due to their manual operation. Energy efficiency and water saving are key challenges. E-commerce platforms and offline stores sell Residential Washing Machines, with online sales increasing due to convenience. Smart Home Systems integration is a trend, addressing the water crisis and hygiene concerns. Washing Machine designs include Front-Loading and Top-Loading, with drum sizes varying based on fabrics and load capacity. Mechanical agitation and dirt removal are essential for effective cleaning. Stains and odors require specific wash cycles. Quick wash options save time. Water inlet, detergent dispenser, and wash cycles are crucial components. Smart Technology and IoT-enabled machines offer remote monitoring and disinfection features. Fully Automatic and Semiautomatic Dryers are available as add-ons. Overall, the Residential Washing Machine market focuses on providing time-saving, space-efficient, and technologically advanced household appliances for effective cleaning and laundering.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This residential washing machine market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Top load 1.2 Front load



2.1 Fully automatic 2.2 Semi automatic



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Top load-

Major vendors in the residential washing machine market have been investing heavily in research and development to enhance the performance of top-load washing machines. Haier Group recently introduced the HWM100-678NZP model, featuring 360-degree waterfall technology for deeper cleaning and extra care for clothes. Top-load machines are convenient for elderly consumers due to their ease of use in loading and unloading. However, the demand for top-load washing machines is expected to decrease, with front-load machines gaining popularity. This shift is due to consumer complaints regarding the functioning of top-load machines. Despite these challenges, top-load washing machines offer several advantages. They are less prone to odor, mold, and mildew, and are less expensive than front-load machines. Top-load washers are also more energy and water-efficient. To address concerns about fabric damage, vendors are launching top-load washers without agitators. For instance, Whirlpool's CAE2743BQ model is an energy-efficient top-load washer that saves up to 18 gallons of water per wash cycle. Haier's Double Drum DUO top-load washing machine, with two drums for simultaneous loading, is another innovation driving the growth of the top-load segment in the global residential washing machine market.

Research Analysis

The Residential Washing Machine market caters to the demand for household appliances designed for laundry needs in the residential sector. Automatic Washing Machines and Semi-Automatic Washing Machines are the two primary types, with the former offering advanced features like programmable wash cycles and electronic displays. In rural areas, the focus is on machines with basic functionalities, ensuring minimal electric supply requirements. Energy efficiency and water saving are crucial factors driving the market's growth. Offline sales channels, including local retailers and appliance stores, dominate sales, but online sales through e-commerce platforms are increasing. E-commerce platforms offer convenience and a wider range of options, including 2-in-1 removable agitator washers and AI-powered washers. Residential Washing Machines come with features like large drums, water inlets, and detergent dispensers. Advanced models offer automation, including mechanical agitation and dirt removal, to ensure thorough cleaning of fabrics. Home appliance manufacturers continue to innovate, introducing new technologies like AI Laundry and electronics to enhance the washing experience.

Market Research Overview

The Residential Washing Machine market caters to the demand for automatic and semi-automatic washing machines in the residential sector. In rural areas, the market focuses on electric supply and water saving features. Energy efficiency and water crisis are key considerations. Offline and online sales channels, including e-commerce platforms and specialty stores, offer a wide range of washing machines with varying capacities, drum sizes, wash cycles, and fabrics compatibility. Smart home systems integration, mechanical agitation, and dirt removal technologies are essential features. Stain removal and odor control are crucial for hygiene-conscious consumers. Quick wash options, digital displays, and front-loading or top-loading designs cater to different user preferences. Compact and space-efficient appliances save time and money. Advancements include smart technology, IoT-enabled machines, remote monitoring, disinfection features, and customized performance through AI and detergent optimization. The market offers various washing machine types, including front-loading, top-loading, and 2-in-1 washer-dryer combinations. Load sensing, utility bills, purchasing power, aesthetics, and distribution channels influence consumer decisions. Chronic back pain and ergonomics are essential considerations for specific user groups. The market also includes hybrid washing machines and AI-powered washers, offering advanced features like Wi-Fi access and top-load segment growth. The washing machine market is a significant segment of the home appliance and electronics industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Top Load

Front Load

Technology



Fully Automatic

Semi Automatic

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

