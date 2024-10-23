Georgia Bio Announces City Of Alpharetta As Newest Bioready® Community At Georgia's Life Sciences Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured left to right: Maria Thacker, President & CEO, Georgia Bio; Charlotte Christian, Economic Development Coordinator, City of Alpharetta; Mel Carter, Director of Policy & Public Affairs, Georgia Bio

- Maria Thacker-Goethe, President and CEO Georgia Bio

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Alpharetta has been designated a BioReady® Gold Community by the state's leading life sciences membership organization, Georgia Bio. To receive this distinction, communities must meet certain criteria and be able to support the growing biotech industry. This distinctive honor was presented this week to representatives of the City of Alpharetta at Georgia's Life Sciences Summit, Georgia Bio's largest annual gathering.

“The life sciences sector is a significant driver in the state of Georgia's economy, and establishing BioReady® sites, like the City of Alpharetta, signifies Georgia's readiness for future growth in this industry,” said Maria Thacker-Goethe, President and CEO of Georgia Bio.“This program allows municipalities to showcase biotech-zoned science parks, streamline permitting, build a robust infrastructure, and identify biotech-friendly sites more effectively, making them a desirable choice for industry with proven ability to be an excellent place for companies to do business and call home.”

“The City of Alpharetta is proud to receive the distinction of being a BioReady® Gold Community. Alpharetta is home to a number of innovative biotech and life sciences companies that are conducting important research and developing life-changing products,” said Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin.“The BioReady® distinction speaks to Alpharetta's commitment to supporting and attracting businesses in this growing industry.”

The BioReady® rating system rates communities in three tiers from Bronze to Silver to Gold. Through these BioReady® ratings, Georgia Bio seeks to provide cities and towns a platform to effectively tell their stories to the biotechnology industry, ultimately helping real estate developers and biotechnology companies find the most favorable destinations to locate.

Georgia Bio launched the BioReady® Community program in Georgia with the support from the non-profit's partners at MassBio, a global life sciences and healthcare organization dedicated to advancing Massachusetts' position in the life sciences. With a goal of helping local communities connect with leading life sciences industry representatives, Georgia Bio replicated the MassBio rating system program to determine a municipality's readiness to host biotechnology facilities based on the community's zoning practices and infrastructure capacity.

About Georgia Bio

Georgia Bio (GaBio) is the state's most impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. For more than 30 years, GaBio has served its members by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. GaBio also works closely with universities, academic and research institutions, the investment community, and other critical partners that promote this vibrant sector. GaBio works to shape public policy, improve access to breakthrough technologies, educate lawmakers, provide member programs, strengthens the workforce pipeline, and advance equity within our ecosystem by championing innovative solutions for some of the most pressing challenges of our times.

