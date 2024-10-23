Atticus Publishing Proudly Presents, Sole's Mom: A Transgender Journey Of Love, Loss And Letting Go By Isabelle Camille

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Embracing Identity: A Family's Path to Understanding and Acceptance

CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing is proud to present "Sole's Mom: A Transgender Journey of Love, Loss and Letting Go ," the latest by seasoned educator and passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Isabelle Camille . This compelling narrative delves into the life of a family as they navigate the complexities of one child's gender identity, underscored by themes of love and acceptance.Isabelle Camille, with over three decades of experience in education at Miami-Dade County Public Schools and as an adjunct professor at Miami Dade College, shares her personal and profound journey as the mother of a transgender child. Her book aims to illuminate the multifaceted challenges and triumphs that families face in embracing a loved one's true self. While centered on transgender identity, the story transcends this focus, highlighting the resilience of family bonds against societal challenges.Holding a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Master of Education from Florida International University, Isabelle's academic background provides a rich backdrop to the emotional and psychological narratives explored in her writing. Recognized in Marquis Who's Who, her bilingual fluency in French and Haitian Creole complements her extensive work in community outreach and curriculum development, particularly within educational technology. Her active participation with the YES Institute and other organizations reinforces her dedication to promoting inclusivity and empathy towards transgender individuals and their families."The inspiration to write this book came from my own experiences and the realization of the emotional roller coaster parents endure upon discovering their child is transgender," explains Isabelle. "This book is intended to support mothers and families, guiding them through their own journeys of fear and confusion towards a path filled with love and acceptance.""Sole's Mom" is an essential read not only for those with personal connections to gender identity issues but also for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of acceptance and familial love in contemporary society. It serves as a powerful reminder of the strength found in letting go and embracing the true essence of family and personal identity.

