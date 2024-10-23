Bonnie Macdougall's 'Love, Ruthie' Is Set To Steal The Heart Of NYC's Times Square With Her Independent Press Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NYC's Times Square billboard featuring "Love, Ruthie"

"Love, Ruthie" by Bonnie MacDougall

Author Bonnie MacDougall

2024 Distinguished Favorite

Bonnie MacDougall's "Love, Ruthie" was a 2024 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite in the Women's Fiction Category.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bonnie MacDougall is among an exclusive roster of worldwide authors awarded by the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Award set to light up Times Square with "Love, Ruthie," her 2024 Independent Press Award win in Women's Fiction.Award-winning author Bonnie MacDougall will be on Broadway in NYC's Times Square this Saturday with "Love, Ruthie."The program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the "INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC BIG BOOK AWARD" magazine, is a celebration of book excellence that promotes a select group of key book titles."Love, Ruthie." by Bonnie MacDougallWas the poet, William Wordsworth, right when he wrote“the child is the father of the man”? That is the question Jane Meyer asks Ruth Lucas in a letter. Best friends since high school, and now in their early thirties, Ruth and Jane keep in close touch through letters, phone calls, and when they can, visits.When Ruth gets Jane's letter with this question about Wordsworth's line, she decides to review what stood out in her childhood and ask herself if those times informed and shaped the woman she became. This process takes her weeks and traverses early family memories, her college years, a job in Washington, her first lover, and other experiences on her way to becoming her own woman. Her answer to Jane's question is "Love, Ruthie."In 2024, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor.“Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”Winners & Distinguished Favorites were honored on June 24, 2024,The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.To see this year's list, please visit

