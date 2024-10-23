Advanced Medaesthetic Partners Announces Partnership With New Radiance Cosmetic Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced

MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with New Radiance Cosmetic Centers , a leading medical spa brand with five locations across South Florida. This collaboration represents a significant step forward for both AMP and New Radiance, highlighting their shared commitment to delivering exceptional medical aesthetics services.

New Radiance Cosmetic Centers are renowned for their innovative in non-invasive body contouring and skin rejuvenation. With a team of highly skilled cosmetic professionals, including top cosmetic physicians, physician assistants, advanced practice nurse practitioners, certified medical estheticians, and estheticians, New Radiance provides cutting-edge treatments and exceptional care. Their extensive range of services includes injectables and fillers, laser treatments, skin tightening, hormone replacement therapy, and more. They are particularly noted for their expertise in liposuction and Smart Liposuction , offering clients effective, minimally invasive body sculpting options.

James H. Dorsey , the owner and director of New Radiance, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:

"Collaborating with AMP is a significant step forward for New Radiance. Their expertise and support will help us elevate our services and expand our reach, allowing us to concentrate on providing outstanding patient care. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of offering state-of-the-art cosmetic treatments in a comfortable, spa-like setting."

Nicole Chiaramonte, CEO of AMP, shared her excitement about the alliance:

"I am thrilled to welcome New Radiance Cosmetic Centers to the AMP family. Their passion for excellence and cutting-edge treatments across Florida is inspiring. This partnership is an important step to broaden AMP's impact, increase career opportunities for the New Radiance teams, and elevate the care we provide to patients. Together, we look forward to making waves in the medical aesthetics industry."

This collaboration will enable New Radiance to accelerate its growth plans and expand its service offerings across its five locations, including Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach Gardens, Port St. Lucie, and Wellington. With AMP's operational support, New Radiance can focus on delivering unparalleled patient experiences, benefitting from industry-leading clinical training, education, and professional development.

Founded by James Dorsey in 2009, New Radiance Cosmetic Centers have earned a reputation for excellence in the medical aesthetics industry. The Palm Beach Gardens flagship location boasts a spacious 10,000 sq ft facility, and additional locations offer comprehensive cosmetic services. The new partnership with AMP is set to further enhance their capabilities and drive growth, establishing a new standard in the medspa industry.

About New Radiance Cosmetic Centers (NRCC)

New Radiance Cosmetic Centers provide an advanced selection of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures in South Florida. With a skilled team of cosmetic professionals and cutting-edge technology, NRCC offers non-invasive body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and various health and beauty products. Specializing in liposuction and SmartLipo, NRCC ensures clients receive top-tier care and outstanding results. Their flagship location in Palm Beach Gardens and additional locations in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Port St. Lucie, and Wellington deliver exceptional cosmetic services.

About Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP)

AMP comprises some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP offers support in managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology, and numerous other areas to allow practices to focus on serving their clients. Learn more at .

About Leon Capital Group

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion

of private capital. It leads in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at .

