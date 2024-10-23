Atlantic International Corp. Launches Site Selection Dashboards For Strategic Workforce Planning

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (OTC: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced the launch of Site Selection Dashboards, which are designed to transform how businesses make location-based hiring and expansion decisions.

This delivers real-time intelligence on companies building, expanding, and hiring across specific regions. Organizations can identify growth opportunities, analyze trends, and precisely track local business developments. Through comprehensive data analytics, companies gain valuable insights to make data-driven decisions, strategically allocate resources, and develop informed workforce expansion plans that align with market demands. We anticipate integrating cutting-edge AI technology into future releases.

“The Site Selection Dashboards exemplify our commitment to providing clients with powerful, data-driven solutions that drive business success,” said Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic International.“In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, having access to precise market intelligence is crucial for making informed decisions about workforce planning and geographical expansion.”

Key features of the Site Selection Dashboards include:



Real-time tracking of business expansion and construction projects

Industry-specific growth trends and market dynamics

Comprehensive local business landscape analysis

Geographic heat maps of hiring activities Sector-specific workforce demand indicators



The Dashboards serve a diverse range of industries and decision-makers, from manufacturing and distribution to healthcare, technology, retail, and professional services. The platform is specifically designed for corporate leaders, including CHROs, COOs, VP-level executives, HR directors, talent acquisition leaders, and workforce planning managers. Whether a hospital system is planning a new facility, a manufacturing company is exploring distribution centers, or a tech firm is seeking emerging talent markets, the Site Selection Dashboards provide customers with critical intelligence needed for informed decision-making.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) is a leading strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions company executing a high-growth strategy. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Lyneer Investments LLC (“Lyneer”), Atlantic's approximately 300 employees generated over $400 million in revenue (for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024). According to Staffing Industry Analysts, Atlantic is among the top 20 largest national staffing companies servicing the light industrial, commercial, professional, finance, direct placement, and managed service provider verticals. Atlantic provides its customers with complete HR solutions, operating 40 independent on-site and vendor-on-premises facilities and paying over 12,000 employees weekly.

