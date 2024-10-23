Thousand Liters Of Contaminated Water Flow Out Of A Nuclear Waste Plant Per Day In Britain
10/23/2024 3:11:42 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Every day, thousands of liters of contaminated water seep into
the ground from a nuclear waste plant in Cumbria, UK,
The Magnox chip storage bunker, one of the largest nuclear
facilities in Europe, is considered one of the most dangerous
buildings, and work is underway to move waste from there to safer
and more modern facilities.
But the report released on Wednesday says that slow progress
will delay work until about the end of the 2050s, with serious
implications for security and finances. The National Audit Office
reported that a leak in the building occurred in 2019, and
currently about 2,100 liters of dirty water flows into the ground
every day. But since it is dangerous to enter the building,
engineers cannot fix the leak and even find it difficult to
determine the exact cause. This means that the leak is expected to
continue for another 30 years.
