Lithuania Allocates EUR 1M In Aid For Ukraine's Integration Into EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian has approved the allocation of 1 million euros to support Ukraine's European integration processes under the EU Integration Support Instrument for Ukraine project funded by the European Commission.

This was reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT , Ukrinform reports.

The funds will be distributed over several years: 330,000 euros in 2025 and 2026, and 340,000 euros in 2027.

The project is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's state institutions and increasing their capacity to coordinate and monitor integration with the EU, harmonize legislation, and improve communication on European integration.

Lithuania , being one of the key supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, continues to actively support the process of its integration into the EU.

As Ukrinform reported, in early October, the Lithuanian government approved a proposal to allocate EUR 13 million to the Lithuanian Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Fund, which will be used to finance reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

Photo: Ž. Gedvilo/BNS nuotr.