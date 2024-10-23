770 Palestinians Martyred Since Military Operation In N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Up to 770 Palestinians were martyred and around 1,000 were and more missing in Jabalia refugee camp, during 19 days of aggression from the Israeli forces, as announced by the Gaza office on Wednesday.

In a statement, they added that 200 civilians were detained, among them women, and many missing, after the occupation forced them to be displaced from their homes in Northern Gaza.

More than 100,000 wounded and sick need urgent and rapid care treatment, which is currently unavailable due to the occupation eliminating health systems and four hospitals in Northern Gaza, they noted.

The office warned of medical supply shortage, and the Occupation targeting medical teams, latest of which is Dr. Mohammed Ghanem, a doctor from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

According to health authorities, 74 martyrs and 130 injured arrived in various hospitals in Gaza during the last 24 hours. (end)

