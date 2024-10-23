UN: Strikes On Financial Institutions In Lebanon Violate International Humanitarian Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- UN special rapporteur on Wednesday stated that "Israelآ's multiple bombings of a institutions in Lebanon were illegal on civilian objects under international humanitarian law and open the door to آ'total warآ' against civilian populations."

The Special Rapporteur on the and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, Ben Saul, in a statement issued from Geneva said "Bombing banks obliterates the distinction between civilian objects and military objectives which is fundamental to protecting civilians from violence."

"Fighting is no longer limited to attacking militarily dangerous targets" the expert said. "Such attacks jeopardise the right to life," he added.

"International humanitarian law does not permit attacks on the economic or financial infrastructure of an adversary even if they indirectly sustain its military activities."

Saul reiterated that in armed conflict only "military objectives" can be attacked defined as objects that effectively contribute to military action and whose destruction "offers a definite military advantage."

Unlike fighters or weapons the mere economic activities of an adversary do not effectively contribute to military action," he said.

Saul reported that these attacks are the latest escalation of violence in Lebanon over the past year with over 2,400 people killed and 1.2 million displaced people. (end)

imk













MENAFN23102024000071011013ID1108812617