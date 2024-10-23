Kinaxis Named One Of Canada's Most Responsible Companies By Newsweek

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, has made a strong showing in Newsweek's inaugural list of Canada's Most Responsible Companies 2025 . The Ottawa-based software company placed 38th out of the 700 companies evaluated. The list is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and ranking provider.

Canada's Most Responsible Companies 2025 considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social and corporate governance. Carbon emissions and usage were the major environmental considerations; diversity, equity and work safety were analyzed in the social pillar; transparency and ethical behavior were key topics in governance.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek,” said John Sicard, president and CEO of Kinaxis .“We are proud of the work we've done to progress these critical issues as well as our commitment to building the sustainable supply chains of the future.”

Kinaxis helps companies break down silos and manage the complexities of global supply chains by offering real-time visibility, collaborative planning and rapid decision-making with its AI-powered platform MaestroTM, giving organizations the power to stay ahead of disruptions and make more sustainable choices.

Kinaxis' Sustainable Supply Chain solution also helps companies to track Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions and understand how changes to their supply chain plan can positively or negatively impact those emissions.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain management solutions, please visit Kinaxis .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

