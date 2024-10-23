Xsolla Unveils COPPA And GDPR-K Certified Parental Controls, Enabling Developers To Implement Compliant Direct-To-Consum...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Xsolla, a global game commerce company, is proud to introduce its Parental Controls solution, now certified with the Children's Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA) and GDPR-K badges. Xsolla's enhanced Parental Controls offer game developers an integrated solution to safeguard young gamers while enabling parents to manage and control their children's access to digital payments, ensuring secure transactions.

As developers begin to embrace direct-to-consumer strategies, such as web shops, to complement sales, they face new challenges around compliance. While platforms manage many regulatory issues, games sold directly to consumers must navigate complexities that platforms previously shielded them from. This has become especially critical in recent years, as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken action against several game developers and digital content providers for violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Adhering to legal standards like COPPA and GDPR to fulfill jurisdictional requirements in every market highlights the rising demand for effective parental control solutions. In response to the growing demand-especially on platforms where younger players are more vulnerable to excessive spending-Xsolla, following its partnership with PRIVO just last year, has developed a robust suite of Parental Control tools.

Xsolla Parental Controls key features include:



Age Gating : Accurately verify users' ages to ensure compliance with regulations and protect minors from unauthorized transactions.

Guardian Consent & Real-Time Notifications and Approval : Allow guardians to receive instant email or SMS notifications to approve or reject transactions initiated by minors, providing an additional layer of security and control.

Comprehensive Transaction History : This option displays all transactions in the guardian's Xsolla account, offering complete transparency and ease of monitoring. Spending Limits: Enable guardians to set specific spending limits and permissions for minors, tailoring the experience to fit their family's needs.

Anton Zelenin, Chief Product Officer, Fintech at Xsolla, shared his thoughts on the release:“At Xsolla, we believe that creating a safe and secure environment for young gamers is essential. Our COPPA-certified Parental Controls empower parents and developers by ensuring transparency and safety in gaming transactions. We are committed to helping developers meet regulatory requirements while providing peace of mind to families.”

Xsolla Parental Controls solution empowers game developers to comply with global regulations while giving parents enhanced visibility and control over in-game transactions. By integrating this feature, Xsolla addresses critical concerns about protecting children from unauthorized or excessive purchases, fostering a safer gaming environment for families worldwide.

