Bharat 6G Alliance Recommends Extension Of PLI Scheme To Boost Mobile Device Manufacturing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 23 (KNN) The working group on device technology, sensors, and systems, formed under the Bharat 6G Alliance, has made a significant recommendation to extend the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices until 2030.

This extension aims to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities for 6G devices, with a concurrent call to maintain disincentives on imported mobile phones until the end of the decade.

Currently in its fourth year, the existing PLI scheme is set to conclude in 2025-26. Notable beneficiaries of this initiative have included global giants such as Apple and Samsung, as well as home-grown electronics manufacturing services (EMS) players like Dixon Technologies.

The PLI scheme offers incentives of 4 per cent to 6 per cent to eligible companies, with a total budget allocation of Rs 45,000 crore, designed to stimulate local production and reduce reliance on imports.

The working group comprises members from various key organisations, including the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), and leading academic institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

They have recently submitted their recommendations to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been actively engaging with various working groups to discuss future strategies.

In addition to extending the PLI scheme, the alliance's technology-focused working group is creating a roadmap for India's role in the emerging 6G landscape.

They have set ambitious targets, such as achieving a tenfold increase in 6G patents by 2030, establishing at least one new radio technology originating from India, and generating a minimum of 10 standard essential patents (SEPs).

Currently, India holds around 200 patents in this area, and the working group aims to develop 100 specification-dependent SEPs by the end of the decade.

The Bharat 6G Alliance, launched in 2023, serves as a collaborative platform uniting government, industry, and academia to foster 6G technology development in India.

With seven working groups established to focus on various strategic areas-including spectrum allocation, technology innovation, and sustainability-the alliance is positioning India to be a global leader in 6G standardisation.

India recently showcased its commitment to advancing 6G technology by hosting the International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly, a landmark event attended by representatives from 190 countries, which concluded on October 24.

To further enhance local manufacturing, the working group has urged the government to incentivize large existing brands to enter the device manufacturing sector, addressing a gap in the market where India currently lacks major original equipment manufacturers.

Additionally, to reduce dependency on Chinese original design manufacturing (ODM) players, they propose introducing a design-linked incentive scheme to foster collaboration between EMS companies and independent design houses.

(KNN Bureau)