Crompton's Ceiling Fans Earn The Prestigious CII Green-Pro Certification For Excellence In Sustainability

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) , one of India's leading consumer electrical companies, has been awarded the prestigious CII Green-Pro Certification for its ceiling fans at the Annual Green-Pro Summit 2024. This recognition highlights Crompton's commitment to developing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products.



Crompton being awarded the CII Green-Pro Certification



The CII Green-Pro certification is essential in promoting sustainable practices in India, offering a reliable framework for assessing the environmental impact of products. It utilizes a life cycle approach to evaluate factors such as resource consumption, energy efficiency, emissions, and waste generation, from raw material extraction to disposal. Products that satisfy the stringent Green-Pro criteria receive certification, assuring consumers of their eco-friendliness.



The Green-Pro Certification was awarded to Crompton during the summit, which was attended by industry leaders and sustainability experts who convened to discuss best practices and trends in environmental sustainability.



Speaking on the occasion, Tushar Oval, Product Marketing Head at Crompton , expressed,“We are happy to receive the CII Green-Pro Certification for our ceiling fans. This prestigious award reinforces our commitment to sustainability and innovation. We firmly believe that creating energy-efficient products is essential not only for our customers but also for the environment and the future ahead. Our dedication to environmentally friendly practices is deeply rooted in every aspect of our operations. This recognition serves as a strong motivation for us to continue advancing our efforts in developing products that make a positive impact. As we look to the future, we remain committed to maintaining and enhancing the standards of sustainability that have brought us this honor.”



Crompton's ceiling fans not only provide comfort but also help reduce energy consumption, contributing to a lower carbon footprint. The company's focus on sustainability is reflected in its various initiatives:







Life Cycle Assessmen t: Comprehensive evaluations of product life cycles to minimize environmental impact.

Energy Efficiency : Commitment to developing products that consume less energy while delivering high performance.

Resource Management : Responsible sourcing of materials to reduce waste and enhance efficiency.

Employee Engagement : Training and awareness programs to empower employees in sustainability efforts. Continuous Improvement : Ongoing assessments and improvements to maintain compliance with environmental standards.



The CII Green-Pro Certification is a significant milestone for Crompton as it continues to lead in sustainable practices in the consumer products sector.



The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is committed to cultivating an environment that facilitates India's development by working alongside industry, government, and civil society through advisory and consultative processes.



About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers.



The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.