Bluj Aero's Hydrogen Electric Aircraft Lauded By Civil Aviation Minister And Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister At Amaravati Drone Summit 2024

BluJ Aero, which is developing

India's first Hydrogen Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (H2eVTOL) aircraft, unveiled

its flying prototype to Union of Civil Mohan Naidu at the Amaravati

Drone Summit 2024, held in Vijayawada on October 22-23, 2024. Andhra Pradesh Chief

Minister Chandrababu Naidu who was also present, emphasized the importance of such

innovations, enhancing aerial mobility, in boosting regional economic growth. Both leaders

expressed keen interest in BluJ Aero's pioneering technology, underscoring its potential to

reshape sustainable aviation and enhance regional connectivity.



BluJ Aero team in conversation with Union Minister for Civil Aviation

Ram Mohan Naidu,

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

at the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024. (Aircraft seen in background)





BluJ Aero is an emerging leader in the Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) space and has

successfully built and flown India's largest privately constructed aircraft, with an all up

weight(AUW) of 500kg. BluJ Aero is vertically integrating various technologies through inhouse R&D teams in line with the“ Make in India ” initiative, such as its proprietary Gen 1

Hydrogen Fuel Cell system which has already completed ground testing. The company is

committed to setting new standards for cleaner, quieter, and faster regional transportation.



BluJ Aero's first product, REACH , a fully autonomous Cargo H2eVTOL, is designed to

complement mid-mile logistics by serving underserved regions and facilitating same-day

delivery (SDD) across the nation. BluJ Aero's Passenger H2eVTOL will cater to regional

passenger transportation use cases with higher payload, and range capabilities.





“Our products will soon redefine regional air mobility, enabling rapid connections in under

30 minutes on routes such as Bengaluru-Mysuru, Chennai-Pondicherry, Mumbai-Pune,

and Hyderabad-Warangal-without the need for traditional airport infrastructure," said

Amar Sri Vatsavaya, Co-founder and CEO of BluJ Aero .



Its trailblazing work in sustainable aviation has earned the company the 2024 award for

'Sustainable and Green Aviation Efforts' by the Air Cargo Forum of India. The startup is

backed by leading deep tech and climate tech venture capital firms, including Endiya

Partners, Ideaspring Capital, and Rainmatter Capital by Zerodha, further underscoring its

commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.



Sateesh Andra, Partner and Managing Director at Endiya Partners , remarked, "Their

pursuit of a hydrogen-fueled, VTOL aircraft technology for both passenger and cargo

transport is a testament to their commitment to creating sustainable and efficient solutions

for mobility. Endiya Partners as a leading DeepTech VC firmly believes that the team's

collective expertise and vision will reshape the future of intelligent mobility."



BluJ Aero is actively working with regulatory authorities, and leveraging progressive policy

frameworks set forth by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to expedite

certification processes and bring its hydrogen-powered aircraft to market as soon as

possible.



For more information about BluJ Aero's innovations, please visit

contact

[email protected] .



About BluJ Aero

Founded in 2022 by Amar Sri Vatsavaya and Utham Kumar, BluJ Aero is reimagining

Regional aerial mobility with its Hydrogen Electric VTOL technology. Headquartered in

Hyderabad, BluJ Aero's vision of "Simple & Sustainable Flying" is paving the way for next generation aircraft that are faster, quieter, and greener. It is recognized for its pioneering

work by Nasscom as a Deep Tech winner in 'Space, Satellite and Defence Tech'.