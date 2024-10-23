Bluj Aero's Hydrogen Electric Aircraft Lauded By Civil Aviation Minister And Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister At Amaravati Drone Summit 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)
Amaravati | Hyderabad, India
BluJ Aero, which is developing
India's first Hydrogen Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (H2eVTOL) aircraft, unveiled
its flying prototype to Union Minister of Civil Aviation RAM Mohan Naidu at the Amaravati
Drone Summit 2024, held in Vijayawada on October 22-23, 2024. Andhra Pradesh Chief
Minister Chandrababu Naidu who was also present, emphasized the importance of such
innovations, enhancing aerial mobility, in boosting regional economic growth. Both leaders
expressed keen interest in BluJ Aero's pioneering technology, underscoring its potential to
reshape sustainable aviation and enhance regional connectivity.
BluJ Aero team in conversation with Union Minister for Civil Aviation
Ram Mohan Naidu,
AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
at the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024. (Aircraft seen in background)
BluJ Aero is an emerging leader in the Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) space and has
successfully built and flown India's largest privately constructed aircraft, with an all up
weight(AUW) of 500kg. BluJ Aero is vertically integrating various technologies through inhouse R&D teams in line with the“ Make in India ” initiative, such as its proprietary Gen 1
Hydrogen Fuel Cell system which has already completed ground testing. The company is
committed to setting new standards for cleaner, quieter, and faster regional transportation.
BluJ Aero's first product, REACH , a fully autonomous Cargo H2eVTOL, is designed to
complement mid-mile logistics by serving underserved regions and facilitating same-day
delivery (SDD) across the nation. BluJ Aero's Passenger H2eVTOL will cater to regional
passenger transportation use cases with higher payload, and range capabilities.
“Our products will soon redefine regional air mobility, enabling rapid connections in under
30 minutes on routes such as Bengaluru-Mysuru, Chennai-Pondicherry, Mumbai-Pune,
and Hyderabad-Warangal-without the need for traditional airport infrastructure," said
Amar Sri Vatsavaya, Co-founder and CEO of BluJ Aero .
Its trailblazing work in sustainable aviation has earned the company the 2024 award for
'Sustainable and Green Aviation Efforts' by the Air Cargo Forum of India. The startup is
backed by leading deep tech and climate tech venture capital firms, including Endiya
Partners, Ideaspring Capital, and Rainmatter Capital by Zerodha, further underscoring its
commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.
Sateesh Andra, Partner and Managing Director at Endiya Partners , remarked, "Their
pursuit of a hydrogen-fueled, VTOL aircraft technology for both passenger and cargo
transport is a testament to their commitment to creating sustainable and efficient solutions
for mobility. Endiya Partners as a leading DeepTech VC firmly believes that the team's
collective expertise and vision will reshape the future of intelligent mobility."
BluJ Aero is actively working with regulatory authorities, and leveraging progressive policy
frameworks set forth by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to expedite
certification processes and bring its hydrogen-powered aircraft to market as soon as
possible.
For more information about BluJ Aero's innovations, please visit or
contact
[email protected] .
About BluJ Aero
Founded in 2022 by Amar Sri Vatsavaya and Utham Kumar, BluJ Aero is reimagining
Regional aerial mobility with its Hydrogen Electric VTOL technology. Headquartered in
Hyderabad, BluJ Aero's vision of "Simple & Sustainable Flying" is paving the way for next generation aircraft that are faster, quieter, and greener. It is recognized for its pioneering
work by Nasscom as a Deep Tech winner in 'Space, Satellite and Defence Tech'.
MENAFN23102024003630003220ID1108812285
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.