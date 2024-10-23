Ministry Signs 20 Agreements With Charities To Support Solar Energy Systems For Households

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 23 (Petra) -- The of and Mineral Resources and Chairperson of the Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund, Saleh Kharabsheh, signed 20 agreements with charitable and cooperative associations on Wednesday as part of the financing framework for the home sector program, aimed at installing solar heaters and energy systems for 2024-2025, with 30 percent support from the fund.Kharabsheh emphasized that these agreements aim to reduce electricity costs for Jordanian households by increasing reliance on local energy sources. This phase of the program targets the installation of 4,000 solar energy systems and 5,000 solar heaters by the end of this year. He underscored the ministry's commitment to ensuring fair distribution of support across the Kingdom, considering charitable associations key partners in executing the initiative.Kharabsheh also noted that other associations meeting the program's criteria are welcome to participate.Executive Director of the Fund, Rasmi Hamza, highlighted the importance of associations' commitment to the program's steps to ensure citizens benefit from the support provided by the ministry. He also pointed out that some marketing efforts have not sufficiently clarified that the support is a direct grant from the ministry.Hamza further added that energy companies involved in the program are required to adhere to a technical form, ensuring full compliance with the fund's guidance manual.The heads of participating associations praised the program's positive impact on reducing citizens' electricity bills, calling for expanding the number of cooperative societies involved, while reconsidering the financial guarantees required for participation.