Korean Delegation, Jordanian Companies Explore Heavy Machinery Cooperation

Amman, October 23 (Petra) -- A delegation of 10 Korean companies specializing in heavy machinery met with over 30 Jordanian companies on Wednesday to explore cooperation opportunities, exchange expertise, and discuss providing innovative solutions for major projects in the Kingdom.The Korea Trade Center in Jordan (KOTRA Jordan) said in a statement that the delegation's visit aims to foster trade relations in a sector that demands advanced and specialized expertise.Mohammad Momani, General Manager of Hijaz Towers Communications and Power Systems, noted the growing demand for Korean products in Jordan, emphasizing that Korean machines are a strong option, offering high quality and competitive prices.Kim Jae-Ok, General Manager of Hong Sung Korean Company, highlighted the significance of these meetings, expressing optimism about future cooperation. He pointed out Jordan's vast potential in the heavy machinery sector, adding that there are substantial opportunities to expand business and provide technical solutions tailored to the market's needs.Hannah Kim, Director of KOTRA Jordan, echoed the optimism surrounding Korean-Jordanian business relations, noting that these meetings represent a significant step toward strengthening economic ties. She emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation across various sectors, including technology and industry.