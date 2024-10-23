QDOBA announces appointment of former Applebee's COO, Kevin Carroll, as chief operating officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kevin Carroll to lead restaurant operations as QDOBA posts +7.7% comp sales for its fiscal year ending September 2024, on top of last year's +6.3% comp sales growth

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA , America's rapidly growing #2 restaurant brand in the Mexican fast-casual category, today announced Kevin Carroll has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Carroll brings extensive restaurant leadership experience and is responsible for all aspects of QDOBA's operations strategy and execution across approximately 800 restaurants in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. This appointment comes on the heels of the brand posting a 7.7% increase in comp sales for its fiscal year ending September 2024, on top of last year's 6.3% comp sales growth.



"We are thrilled with Kevin's decision to join the QDOBA family," said John Cywinski, CEO of QDOBA. "Kevin is a truly exceptional leader and one of the most respected operators in the restaurant industry. I've worked alongside Kevin for many years, and I know first-hand the invaluable leadership and partnership he'll bring to the QDOBA brand."

Carroll joins QDOBA at a time of robust growth, accelerating momentum and unlimited potential. "I'm fired up to be partnering with John again in support of this extraordinarily well-positioned brand," said Carroll. "QDOBA is indeed the best kept secret in the restaurant industry, and I'm looking forward to working alongside our talented team and franchise partners to unlock our full potential."

Cywinski added, "Kevin is a deeply experienced and highly regarded executive with a well-deserved reputation for excellence. Beyond his character and integrity, what I value most about Kevin is his guest-first orientation and his commitment to a culture of accountability. We are very fortunate to have a leader of Kevin's caliber help guide us at this time of unprecedented growth."

With four consecutive years of unprecedented growth, QDOBA plans to double the size of its current footprint to more than 1,600 restaurants over the next decade.

For the past seven years, Carroll was COO for Applebee's Grill & Bar, leaving an indelible mark on the 1,600-restaurant brand while earning the trust and respect of franchise partners and team members throughout his tenure. Prior to Applebee's, Carroll was Senior Vice President of Operations for Chili's Grill & Bar (Brinker International), accountable for 700 company-owned restaurants, 35,000 team members and an approximate $2B portfolio. Throughout his 27-year tenure with Chili's, Carroll rose steadily through the ranks of the organization from Restaurant General Manager to Area Director to Regional Director to Regional Vice President to Senior Vice President.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 800 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For six years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.



