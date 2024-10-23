Codesignal Unveils AI Interviewer For Sales: Transforming Sales Hiring With Skills Assessments And Customizable AI-Powered Interviews

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, a leading skills intelligence platform, today announces the launch of, a groundbreaking AI-powered interview solution designed to help companies hire the best sales talent faster. With customizable assessments that adapt to each company's specific context and unique hiring needs, AI Interviewer for Sales ensures companies can identify top candidates quickly, accelerating the hiring process while saving sales leaders time and maintaining a consistent interview experience.

CodeSignal CEO, Tigran Sloyan, introduces CodeSignal's AI Interviewer for Sales.

Continue Reading

AI Interviewer for Sales

leverages CodeSignal's extensive data from over 2.7 million skills evaluations and proprietary talent science research, combined with its unique conversation simulation technology . This powerful simulation can either drive real-life roleplays for specific sales scenarios or ask interview questions, giving companies the flexibility to assess candidates in ways that reflect their sales hiring process.

"Hiring the best talent quickly is critical in sales, where every moment spent on recruiting is time not spent driving revenue," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO of CodeSignal. "AI Interviewer for Sales allows companies to replicate real-world sales scenarios, giving a true sense of how candidates will perform on the job. This ensures companies can confidently identify top performers while maintaining the flexibility to customize interviews to their specific sales strategy."

Key features of AI Interviewer for Sales include:



Customizable Interview Content: Prime the AI system with your company's specific talking points, sales scenarios, or tailored questions to ensure the interviews reflect your team's unique approach to sales hiring.

Real-Life Simulation: Evaluate candidates for key sales roles like Account Executive, Sales Manager, Account Manager, Business Development Representative (BDR), Sales Development Representative (SDR), and more by simulating real-life conversations.

Candidate Report: Ranks candidates across key sales dimensions like value selling, discovery, persuasion, and coachability. This report provides a clear, research-backed overview of strengths and skills gaps. Integrated and Always Available: AI Interviewer is available 24/7, allowing candidates to complete interviews on their schedule, eliminating time-consuming scheduling coordination and delays.

With AI Interviewer for Sales, companies can create a tailored, data-driven hiring process that evaluates candidates for a variety of sales roles, from Account Executives to BDRs and SDRs. The platform is designed to assess the core skills that drive success in sales-such as value selling, discovery, active listening, persuasion, pitching, and coachability -ensuring every candidate is evaluated for the skills that matter most. Whether they are hiring for strategic sales roles or entry-level positions, CodeSignal's AI Interviewer adapts to their unique needs, helping companies identify and hire the best talent before their competitors do.

To learn more, visit codesignal/products/ai-interviewer.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our skills platform empowers teams to go beyond skills gaps, with hiring and AI-powered learning solutions, and helps individuals cultivate the skills they need to level up. Wherever you are on your journey, CodeSignal's technical hiring and learning & development solutions meet you there and get you where you need to go.

Having powered millions of skills evaluations,

CodeSignal is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox, and is used by learners across the globe.

For more information, visit

or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CodeSignal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED