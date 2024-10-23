(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expanded partnership includes the Institute's certificate in healthcare administration, offering learners a flexible path to pursue a full MHA degree and advance their careers

ARLINGTON, Va. and BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U , a global leader in online education, and the MGH Institute of Professions ( the "Institute"), today announced that the school's existing online Master of Health Administration (MHA) will now be supported by 2U and available to learners worldwide on edX. With a full-time and part-time track available, the MHA program is now accepting students at a disruptively priced tuition of under $26,000.

The Institute's online MHA program, grounded in Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion principles, is designed to equip healthcare administrators with the leadership skills and expertise in healthcare finance needed to drive meaningful change within healthcare organizations. The Institute was founded by the Massachusetts General Hospital and is the only degree-granting affiliate of Mass General Brigham , home to top-ranked hospitals and the largest hospital-based research enterprises in the U.S. The Institute offers unparalleled access to premier healthcare practitioners, leading faculty, Harvard University teaching hospitals, and resources, uniquely positioning graduates for success in a dynamic and evolving healthcare landscape.

In addition to the MHA program, the Institute announced that its existing Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Administration will be available online through its partnership with 2U and offered globally on edX. This 12-credit program can be completed in one semester and equips healthcare professionals with leadership skills in financial management, strategic planning, health policy, and human resources management. All credits are transferable into the MHA program, allowing seamless continuation into a degree-granting program. Both programs are part of a growing suite of offerings developed by the Institute in partnership with 2U and available on edX, including four healthcare data analytics courses that make up a MicroMasters® Program in Healthcare Data Analytics .

"Partnering with 2U allows us to extend the reach of our MHA degree and graduate certificate programs, making high-quality education more accessible to aspiring healthcare leaders around the world," said Reamer Bushardt, Professor, Provost, and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the MGH Institute of Health Professions. "Unlike most other higher education institutions, we can go straight to the clinical frontlines and engage our health system's top clinical teams and faculty to build educational programs, like the MHA and healthcare data analytics offerings. I am thrilled that learners from around the world through this new partnership will have direct access to training and mentorship, essential to leading transformative, equitable change in healthcare."

Today's announcement builds on the strong demand for 2U's flexible degree partnership model, which enables universities to tailor services and pricing structures to meet their institutional goals. With 2U's expertise in delivering online health and human services learning, the Institute is positioned to continue providing transformative, career-relevant education to current and aspiring healthcare administrators.

"By partnering with MGH Institute of Health Professions, 2U is helping to expand access to world-class education for healthcare professionals across the globe," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of the Degree Program Segment at 2U. "Our partnership empowers aspiring healthcare leaders to gain the critical skills and expertise they need to drive innovation in the healthcare field. With the Institute's unparalleled access to top clinical teams and faculty, together we are ensuring that learners worldwide have the opportunity to advance their careers and transform healthcare systems on a global scale."

2U and its partners invest in high-quality, cutting-edge content across the most in-demand fields to deliver impactful, positive outcomes for learners. As a global leader in developing skilled talent, 2U is expanding its portfolio of free-to-degree offerings on edX to meet the needs of today's learners.

The MGH Institute of Health Professions

The MGH Institute of Health Professions is a graduate school focused on educating healthcare and research professionals, offering clinical and non-clinical degrees that prepare graduates to lead in healthcare and science. Founded by the Massachusetts General Hospital in 1977 and incorporated as a subsidiary in 1985, the Institute is the only degree-granting affiliate of Mass General Brigham, New England's largest healthcare provider. The Institute embeds core curricula across all its academic programs in interprofessional collaborative practice and health equity. Learn more at

About 2U

2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform, edX, 2U connects more than 91 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with 260 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at

