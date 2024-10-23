Independence Hydrogen Inc. Announces First Of Its Kind, Open Season For New, Clean Hydrogen Gas Supply To Serve The Eastern United States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Hydrogen, Inc ("IH") is pleased to announce that it is holding an open season for 7 metric tons a day of clean, cell grade, high-pressure gaseous hydrogen, available by a proposed in-service date of October 1, 2026. The hydrogen will have a carbon intensity score of approximately 1.1 kg CO2e/kg H2 and will be available at a production facility near Valdosta, Georgia, or delivered from such facility to customer locations in the Eastern United States ("Project") ("Project Open Season").

The Project Open Season will commence at 11:00 a.m. CST on October 28, 2024, and end at 5:00 p.m. CST on December 20, 2024 (the "Open Season Period").

"We are very excited about this open season," said Dat Tran, CEO of Independence Hydrogen. "This second project to be built by IH is based on a proven and proprietary design that will meet the growing demand for clean hydrogen in the United States."

Project Open Season Procedures

IH will provide a copy of a pro-forma precedent agreement for the Project Open Season upon request by any potential customer, provided that IH and such customer shall have first entered into a mutually agreed upon non-disclosure agreement. All requests for the non-disclosure agreement, pro-forma precedent agreement, or any inquiries should be directed to IH at [email protected] .

Any customer desiring hydrogen supply under the Project must execute and deliver a precedent agreement to IH on or before 5:00 p.m. CST on December 20, 2024. All submissions for this Project Open Season should be emailed to Ben Taylor at [email protected] and Scott Brooks at [email protected] . IH may at its sole discretion accept any precedent agreements received after the expiration of the Open Season Period.

If the total volumes requested in the Project Open Season exceed the planned scope of the Project, IH, in its sole discretion, may revise the scope of the Project to increase its size.

Independence Hydrogen regionally produces and distributes clean gaseous hydrogen in the United States. Our unique business model advances a standardized and scalable approach that offers speed to market, while lowering execution complexity and costs. More information about Independence Hydrogen can be found at

