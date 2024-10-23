(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Social media market by Product Type (Social Media Management (Social Media Listening), Content Generation Type (Text, Video, Image, & Content Idea), Influencer Marketing, Reporting & Analytics, Content Strategy), End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in social media market is projected to grow from USD 2.20 billion in 2024 to USD 10.33 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market growth include the introduction of AI-powered deepfake detection in social media to identify and flag altered content. The rising demand for highly personalized content and recommendations tailored to user preferences and behavior is shaping the social media market.
Google (US), Meta (US), IBM (US), Sprout Social (US), Sprinklr (US), AWS (US), LivePerson (US), HubSpot (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US); are some of the key players in the AI in social media market. This study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the AI in social media market, including their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
By product type, the influencer marketing segment registers as the fastest growing market during the forecast period
By automating and optimizing influencer marketing, AI social media tools enable brands to make data-driven decisions, reach relevant audiences, and ensure their campaigns are more effective and cost-efficient. AI-based social media tools in influencer marketing assist brands in detecting fraudulent influencers, which can improve the ROI, increase sales, and improve the brand's reputation. For instance, AI content tools like Lumen5, Canva, Jasper, and Midjourney are major tools for improving influencer marketing strategies by crafting high-quality content.
By region, Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region for AI in social media, compelled by high mobile and internet penetration rates and a young, tech-savvy population. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading the adoption, with social media platforms being central to the region's social media ecosystem. With the vast amount of content generated in diverse languages, AI in social media is used for content moderation, language translation, and understanding user-generated content, specifically across China and India.
Research Coverage
This research report categorizes the AI in social media market by product type, deployment mode, use case, end-user, and by region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the AI in social media market.
A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions and services, key strategies, Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the authentication and brand protection market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the authentication and brand protection market ecosystem is covered in this report.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 355
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $2.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $10.33 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 36.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Emergence of AR in Social Media to Enhance Brand Visibility and Boost User Engagement Growth in Gen AI-based Content Creation Tools to Enable Brands to Create Captivating and Unique Content Rising Demand for Highly Personalized Content and Recommendations Tailored to User Preferences and Behavior Improved Collaboration Among Influencer Brands to Design More Effective Influencer Marketing Campaigns Restraints
Stricter Regulations Surrounding Usage of AI in Social Media and Privacy Opportunities
Introduction of AI-Powered Deepfake Detection in Social Media to Identify and Flag Altered Content AI-Driven Social Media Assistants to Optimize Account Management, Content Sharing, and User Engagement for Businesses Challenges
Content Misinterpretation and Devaluation Limited Creativity and Personalization
Ecosystem Analysis
Social Media Management Providers Social Listening Providers Influencer Marketing Providers Reporting and Analytics Providers Customer Service Providers End-users
Case Study Analysis
Emplifi Transformed Customer Engagement System of Dine Brands by Revolutionizing Strategy and Amplifying Social Care Lately's AI-Driven Strategy Amplified Content Reach and Engagement, Boosting Supporting Strategies and Brand Visibility Sprinklr's Unified Platform Enhanced Costa Cruises' Social Media Strategy and Customer Engagement AI-Powered Social Listening from Dash Hudson Boosted Brand Insights for Summer Fridays Kettler Engaged Customers Across Its Extensive Real Estate Portfolio Using Sprout Social
Companies Featured in the Report
Google Meta IBM Sprout Social Sprinklr AWS Liveperson Hubspot Microsoft Adobe OpenAI Baidu Hootsuite Qualtrics Brandwatch Converseon Meltwater Quid Digimind CreatorIQ Aspire.io Lately Socialpilot Copy.AI Flick Dash Hudson Jasper Upfluence Ocoya Upgrow Storychief Genius.AI Contentstudio Emplifi Lumen5 Buffer Narrato.io Mentionlytics Kapwing Predis.ai Pictory Midjourney Synthesia
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
AI in Social Media Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23102024004107003653ID1108811765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.