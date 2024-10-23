Google (US), Meta (US), IBM (US), Sprout Social (US), Sprinklr (US), AWS (US), LivePerson (US), HubSpot (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US); are some of the key players in the AI in social media market. This study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the AI in social media market, including their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



By product type, the influencer marketing segment registers as the fastest growing market during the forecast period

By automating and optimizing influencer marketing, AI social media tools enable brands to make data-driven decisions, reach relevant audiences, and ensure their campaigns are more effective and cost-efficient. AI-based social media tools in influencer marketing assist brands in detecting fraudulent influencers, which can improve the ROI, increase sales, and improve the brand's reputation. For instance, AI content tools like Lumen5, Canva, Jasper, and Midjourney are major tools for improving influencer marketing strategies by crafting high-quality content.

By region, Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region for AI in social media, compelled by high mobile and internet penetration rates and a young, tech-savvy population. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading the adoption, with social media platforms being central to the region's social media ecosystem. With the vast amount of content generated in diverse languages, AI in social media is used for content moderation, language translation, and understanding user-generated content, specifically across China and India.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the AI in social media market by product type, deployment mode, use case, end-user, and by region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the AI in social media market.

