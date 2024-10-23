Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Trends, Growth, & Share-2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Different procedures release different concentrations and volumes of dangerous substances. The fumes and gases from welding can cause nausea, dizziness, and irritation of the nose, throat, and eyes. Long-term exposure to dangerous particles can injure the lungs and raise the risk of lung, urinary tract, and throat cancers. Fume extractor equipment is needed to control and reduce smoke and dangerous particles generated during the process inside the environment.

Market Dynamics Welding Fumes, Hazards, and Strict Workplace Regulations Drives the Global Market

Welding joins separate parts by melting filler metal to form a solid junction. The visible smoke produced during welding comprises metal fume and gas byproducts. The complex mixture of welding gases comprises silicates, metallic oxides, and fluorides. Due to their toxicity and risk, these gases must be regulated to keep the workplace safe and healthy for welders and other employees. Employers' exposure to welding fumes is influenced by several factors, including the base and filler metals they use, the welding process types, the welders' work habits, the makeup of the welding rod, the use of ventilation controls, air movement, and the workplace itself (e.g., enclosed space or outside). Thus, there is a growing need for fume extractors to reduce the effect of dangerous fumes.

Growing Demand from End-User Industries Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The building and construction, automotive and transportation, maritime, aerospace, and other industries use welding extensively. The need for welding fume extraction equipment is closely correlated to the demand for welding, which is further dependent on the growth of the end-use industries. The construction industry's primary focus is on creating structures of varying sizes, levels of complexity, and uses. Due to the importance of structural integrity and longevity in the building industry, metals are used extensively. Numerous welding techniques are used in the building industry. For instance, submerged metal arc welding (SMAW), also referred to as arc welding, is frequently used for welding steel constructions. As a result, there is a growing need from the end-user sector, which is expected to create tremendous opportunities for the global welding fume extraction equipment market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis



Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global welding fume extraction equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific is the region with the most substantial growth rates worldwide. Projects in the manufacturing, transportation, extraction, and social infrastructure sectors are included in the infrastructure sector. In order to guarantee safe and healthy working conditions, welding fume extraction equipment must be used when constructing steel buildings, bridges, and other structures. It will drive the market for welding fume extraction equipment throughout the projected period.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90%, generating USD 1,666.36 million over the forecast period. The manufacturing industry has suffered from recent closures, problems in the supply chain, and the impossibility of working remotely. The significance of energy efficiency, environmental performance, quality, and productivity has increased with the integration of welding activities into the entire production process. A change is occurring in the welding industry in the United States as a result of rapid technological advancements. This change is expected to propel the welding fume extraction equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global welding fume extraction equipment market was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 6.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Based on product, the global welding fume extraction equipment market is bifurcated into mobile units, stationary units, and large centralized units. The mobile unit segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global welding fume extraction equipment market is bifurcated into arc welding, resistance welding, oxy-fuel welding, and laser beam welding. The arc welding segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% over the projected period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global welding fume extraction equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Donaldson Company Inc.Filcar SpKemper America Inc.Lincoln Electric HoldingsInc.and Miller Electric Mfg. LLCPACE WorldwideParker-Hannifin CorporationRoboVentInc.Sentry Air Systems Inc. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



September 2022 - Miller Electric Mfg. LLC a leading international producer of arc welding equipment under the Miller® brand, offered ClearLight 2.0 upgraded lens technology for its Digital PerformanceTM, Digital EliteTM, Digital InfinityTM, and T94TM Series welding helmets. To further the enhanced visibility in both light and welding states made possible by the original ClearLight Lens Technology, ClearLight 2.0 was developed. For a clear, high-definition image of the workpiece, ClearLight 2.0 allows more natural, accurate color tones to enter through the lens than conventional lenses that create an artificial blue or yellow tint. August 2022 - A leading global producer of Miller® brand arc welding equipment, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC partnered with Part Analytics to drive its digital transformation of parts and supply chain operations. Part Analytics is a direct materials supply management platform that uses artificial intelligence to assist global manufacturing companies in reducing costs, identifying hidden risks, and accelerating product development.

Segmentation

By ProductMobile UnitsStationary UnitsLarge Centralized UnitsBy ApplicationsArc WeldingResistance WeldingOxy-Fuel WeldingLaser Beam Welding