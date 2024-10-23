KP Information Commission Hosts Awards Ceremony To Promote Public Access To Information Law
10/23/2024 10:05:52 AM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission, in collaboration with NGOs CPDI and CGPA, organized an awards ceremony titled "Reflecting Achievements and Shaping the Future" in Peshawar. The event aimed to encourage the effective implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) law and promote public interest.
Attendees included RTI Chief Commissioner Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan, former commissioners, public information officers from various government departments, journalists, and students. The session provided an opportunity to discuss complaints and suggestions regarding the enforcement of the RTI law.
Awards were presented in categories such as Best Journalist, Best Government Officer, and Best Citizen. Dr. Abdul Qayyum Khan (Assistant Director, Elementary and Secondary Education Department), journalist Musarratullah Jan, and Ahmed Ilyas from Hangu received honors.
In her speech, Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan emphasized that citizens are the true owners of the information held by institutions and highlighted the role of the RTI law in ensuring transparency. She welcomed the session's feedback and reaffirmed the commission's commitment to improvement.
