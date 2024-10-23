Two Suspects Arrested In Brutal Murder Of Transgender Persons Near Mardan Police Lines

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Two transgender individuals were viciously murdered near the Mardan Lines in a private plaza on Monday, sparking outrage within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transgender community. The community has called for swift of the culprits and warned of protests if no action is taken.

According to the FIR filed with the City Police Station, the incident occurred around 4:30 PM on Monday. Unknown assailants entered the upper floor of a private plaza in the jurisdiction of the City Police Station, where transgender individuals Sabir, known as Nazaka, and Salman, known as Salma, were residing. The attackers stabbed both victims to death with knives.

Eyewitness Arshad Ali, also known as Shoqi, a fellow transgender person, recounted that three unidentified men entered their residence-one armed with a dagger-like sword, another with a pistol, and the third unarmed. A verbal altercation quickly escalated, leading to the brutal stabbing of Salma, followed by Nazka. Shoqi managed to escape by hiding in the bathroom.

Mardan Police PRO, Muhammad Faheem, stated that police promptly arrived at the scene and began gathering evidence: "The motive behind the murders is still unclear, but we expect significant progress in the investigation by Tuesday evening. All facts will be shared with the public."

City Police sources confirmed that two suspects had been arrested, and the murder weapon had been recovered.

The alarming rise in violence against the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to provoke concern. According to rights organizations, from 2015 to October 2024, 126 transgender individuals have been murdered, and over 3,000 have been injured in the province.

The Trans Action Alliance, a key organization advocating for transgender rights, expressed outrage and warned of protests if the police fail to arrest the remaining culprits. Farzana Riaz, President of the Trans Action Alliance, highlighted the increased violence against the transgender community and the lack of protection from authorities: "How could such a heinous crime take place so close to the police lines, with such heavy security? It's clear that the institutions responsible for our safety have failed."

Farzana further added that despite the killings of dozens of transgender individuals over the years, not a single perpetrator has been convicted: "We receive threats even after filing FIRs. If the police fail to arrest all involved in this incident, we will stage a protest outside the Assembly House in three days."