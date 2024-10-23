Brave Bus Driver Thwarts Robbery Attempt In Lakki Marwat, Two Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A private bus traveling from Islamabad to Bannu narrowly escaped a robbery attempt near Lakki Marwat when the driver courageously sped through an ambush of armed robbers. In the process, the driver and a female passenger were injured.

According to the bus conductor, the incident occurred when the Coach, en route from Islamabad to Bannu, was signaled to stop by a group of 10 to 15 armed robbers near Lakki Marwat's Cantt Station, just a few hundred meters from the police station. The driver, Sajid, chose to accelerate instead of stopping, prompting the robbers to open fire.

As the conductor recounted, the robbers unleashed a barrage of gunfire, striking the bus in several places. Sajid suffered minor injuries from the windshield shattering, while a female passenger from Bannu sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

Passenger Abdullah praised the driver's bravery, stating that despite his injury, Sajid drove the bus to the police station to report the incident. However, finding no police presence, he rushed the injured to Lakki Marwat's District Headquarters Hospital, where both were given immediate medical attention.

Lakki Marwat police spokesperson Shahid confirmed that no formal report has been filed, and no action has been taken. SHO Syed Ayaz Khan said the matter is under investigation, and an FIR will be registered upon completion.

This incident follows a series of terrorist attacks in Lakki Marwat over the past two years, which have led to the suspension of night patrols. Despite recent assurances from the DPO to resume nighttime police patrols, following requests from former MPA Zafarullah Khan, no action has yet been taken.