Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spends Over 203 Billion On 413 Environmental Projects To Combat Pollution

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has spent over PKR 203.2 billion across six sectors in the past eight years on 413 projects aimed at improving the environment and reducing pollution. These initiatives include the famous Billion Tree Tsunami, increasing eco-friendly power generation, and planting fruit-bearing trees.

According to documents from the Environmental Protection Agency Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Development Organization (PEDO) has allocated PKR 91.8 billion to 68 projects focused on producing affordable and environmentally friendly electricity.

The Forest Department has invested PKR 14.4 billion in 139 projects, including the Billion Tree Tsunami, Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, and other initiatives. Additionally, two brick kilns in Peshawar have been converted to eco-friendly zigzag technology.

The agriculture sector has received PKR 39.7 billion for 146 projects. This includes planting over 105,989 trees across 2,850 acres, with plans to plant 300,000 olive trees on an additional 3,100 acres next year. Fruit-bearing trees, such as wild olives, play a crucial role in absorbing carbon dioxide, with each tree absorbing around 1 kg of CO2 annually.

In the irrigation sector, PKR 29.3 billion has been spent on 39 projects, which have brought 377,450 acres of land under cultivation. There are plans to expand this to 582,880 acres in the next five years, with 2.4 million acres already irrigated through water channels.

The drinking water sector has seen an investment of PKR 6.7 billion in 13 projects, although further capacity-building within the department is required to meet future goals.

Meanwhile, the local government department has spent PKR 21.3 billion on eight environment-friendly projects, including two aimed at controlling gas emissions. Notable projects include the Faqir Kalay Sewage Treatment Plant and the restoration of Shahi Katha in Peshawar.