Volkswagen Virtus crosses 50 000 domestic sales milestone, cementing its position as India’s favourite and bestselling premium sedan of 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: Volkswagen India announced the accomplishment of yet another milestone for the Virtus that has crossed the 50 000 units - wholesale milestone in over 28 months. The Volkswagen Virtus has also become India’s highest selling premium sedan for the calendar year 2024, recording over 17 000 units sold this year, till date. The landmark sales milestone further solidifies the Virtus' position as the No. 1 premium sedan in India, capturing the hearts of Indian customers with its dynamic performance, cutting-edge features, and resilient safety standards.



This year, the brand’s India 2.0 cars, Virtus and Taigun collectively surpassed the one lakh domestic sales milestone in the second quarter. Volkswagen India has continued to drive market excitement with benchmark setting products over the last one and a half decades. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, the brand crossed the 6.5 lakh domestic wholesales milestone in India, with the India 2.0 models contributing to nearly 18.5 % of the domestic volumes in a short span of over 3 years, ever since the market introduction of Taigun.



Speaking about the milestone achievement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are immensely grateful to all our customers for making the Volkswagen Virtus India’s No.1 selling premium sedan. The Virtus continues to resonate strongly with our customers, and crossing the 50 000 sales mark is a testament to the product's success in the Indian market, making it India’s most loved premium sedan. Ever since its launch, we have sold nearly 60 Virtus sedans every day, and we are glad that Virtus has carved its own cult following, as it continues to sustain the sales momentum, despite headwinds in its segment.”



Mr. Gupta, added, “We have also crossed the 6.5 lakh domestic wholesales milestone in India and are grateful to the extended Volkswagen family for their immense love and trust in the Brand. With our latest, feature rich and advanced India 2.0 models – Taigun and Virtus, we have also witnessed significant success, with both models contributing to nearly 18.5 % of our overall domestic sales since inception.”



In India, the Virtus has been instrumental in Volkswagen brand’s commitment to delivering high-performance sedans with strong build quality and advanced safety features. The enduring popularity of the Virtus in the premium sedan segment has also been bolstered by its national record-breaking achievement in the 24-Hours Endurance Drive, which showcased its unmatched durability and performance as the Virtus GT drove for a maximum distance of 4 654.48 km in 24 hours.



Volkswagen Passenger Cars India remains committed to delivering safe, robust, and performance-driven vehicles, while also providing exceptional after-sales services to enhance the ownership experience. Earlier this month, the Brand introduced the much anticipated new Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport, epitomizing sporty aesthetics in a new black themed avatar.





