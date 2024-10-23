Tolmar Collaborates With Direct-To-Patient Telemedicine Company Upscripthealth To Increase Access To Oral Testosterone Replacement Therapy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Men can now access JATENZO®

oral testosterone replacement therapy via telehealth consultations

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2024

Tolmar, Inc. ("Tolmar") , a fully integrated company, announced today the launch of a telemedicine consultation program for JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate). This program was enabled by Tolmar's engagement of UpScriptHealth , a direct-to-patient telehealth company providing new distribution channels for pharmaceutical and medical device brands. Through their collaboration, UpScriptHealth will provide telehealth consultations for JATENZO ,

an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for adult men who have low or no testosterone due to certain medical conditions, including hypogonadism. Men can now visit

to fill out an online questionnaire and connect directly with a healthcare provider to learn whether JATENZO is right for them.

Launched in 2020, JATENZO was the first branded oral TRT approved in the US by the FDA in more than four decades. Unlike older forms of oral

TRT, JATENZO's unique formulation is designed to be safely delivered to the bloodstream without going through the liver first.

Tolmar acquired JATENZO in 2022, advancing the company's focus and commitment to improve access to treatments in Men's Health and Urology. Earlier this year, Tolmar conducted a landmark survey of 303 highly experienced TRT prescribers in the US to examine unmet needs in testosterone replacement therapy. In the survey, physicians reported that 66% of patients stated they switched their TRT within the last year and more than one-quarter do not take their TRT as prescribed.

"The survey results taught us there are many unmet needs for patients in need of TRT and ways that we can better serve these patients. Oftentimes, men do not feel comfortable talking to, or have trouble getting appointments, with their own physician to discuss treatment options for low or no testosterone," said Michele Mazzaccaro, SVP of Commercial Specialty at Tolmar. "Our relationship with UpScriptHealth was established to provide men with low or no testosterone due to certain medical conditions, including hypogonadism, convenient access to physicians' online and more TRT treatment options."

"Our direct-to-patient telemedicine technology ensures that eligible people across the country can access medical care and prescription treatments from the comfort of their home," said Peter Ax, Founder and CEO of UpScriptHealth. "We're proud to partner with Tolmar to provide a more convenient option for patients who seek testosterone replacement therapy."

UpScriptHealth is the company behind the first fully compliant online prescription service in 2002 and has since helped patients access convenient healthcare and more than two million prescriptions. Powered by innovative technology and a telehealth network of hundreds of physicians, UpScriptHealth has forged successful partnerships with dozens of pharma and MedTech businesses to streamline access to treatment while lowering costs.

To learn more about oral TRT and JATENZO's benefits, visit . To learn more about how UpScriptHealth partners with pharmaceutical and medical device companies to provide new distribution channels and improve patient access to care, visit UpScriptHealth .

About Tolmar Inc.

Tolmar is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Urology, and Endocrinology. Tolmar's product development and manufacturing facilities are based in Northern Colorado and its executive offices and commercial headquarters are based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information about the company, please visit .

About UpScriptHealth

UpScriptHealth

is a direct-to-patient telehealth company providing new distribution channels for pharmaceutical and medical device brands. As the pioneering company behind the first fully compliant, online script in 2002, UpScriptHealth has helped patients access convenient healthcare and more than two million prescriptions. Powered by innovative technology and a telehealth network of hundreds of physicians, UpScriptHealth has forged successful partnerships with dozens of pharma and medtech businesses to streamline access to treatment while lowering costs. Since the launch of UpScript , the first digital, direct-to-patient platform for prescription medication, the company has delivered care and therapeutics for complex conditions including esophageal cancer, diabetes, migraines, blurry vision, sickle cell disease, and more. UpScriptHealth is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information about UpScriptHealth, visit upscripthealth .

About JATENZO®



Indication and Limitations of Use:

JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) capsules, CIII, is an androgen indicated for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone:



Primary

hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) Hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired)

Safety and efficacy of JATENZO in males less than 18 years old have not been established.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate)

WARNING: INCREASES IN BLOOD PRESSURE



JATENZO can cause blood pressure (BP) increases that can increase the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), including non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and cardiovascular death.

Before initiating

JATENZO, consider the patient's baseline cardiovascular risk and ensure blood pressure is adequately controlled.

Periodically monitor for and treat new-onset hypertension or

exacerbations of pre-existing hypertension and re-evaluate whether the benefits of JATENZO outweigh its risks in patients who develop cardiovascular risk factors or cardiovascular disease on treatment. Due to this risk, use

JATENZO only for the treatment of men with hypogonadal conditions associated with structural or genetic etiologies.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

JATENZO is contraindicated in men with carcinoma of the breast or known or suspected carcinoma of the prostate, in women who are pregnant, in men with a known hypersensitivity to JATENZO or its ingredients, or in men with hypogonadal conditions that are not associated with structural or genetic etiologies.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Increase blood pressure and Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events.

JATENZO can increase blood pressure, which can increase the risk of MACE, with greater risk in patients with established cardiovascular disease or risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Increase in hematocrit and polycythemia. High red blood cell counts increase the risk of clots, strokes, and heart attacks.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) . Patients may see worsening signs and symptoms of BPH.

Prostate cancer . Patients treated with androgens may be at increased risk for prostate cancer.

Venous thromboembolic events (VTE) . Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) have been reported in patients using testosterone replacement products like JATENZO.

Abuse . Testosterone has been subject to abuse, typically at doses higher than recommended for the approved indication and in combination with other anabolic androgenic steroids. Testosterone abuse can lead to serious cardiovascular and psychiatric adverse reactions.

Suppression of spermatogenesis. Large doses of androgens, like JATENZO, can suppress spermatogenesis.

Hepatic adverse events.

JATENZO is not known to cause liver adverse events; however, patients should be instructed to report any signs of hepatic dysfunction.

Retention of sodium and water.

Gynecomastia.

Sleep apnea . Testosterone may potentiate sleep apnea in some patients, especially those with risk factors such as obesity or chronic lung disease.

Changes in the serum lipid profile may require dose adjustment of lipid-lowering drugs or discontinuation of testosterone therapy.

Risk of hypercalcemia .

ADVERSE EVENTS

The most common adverse events of JATENZO (incidence ≥2%) are headache (5%), increased hematocrit (5%), hypertension (4%), decreased HDL (3%), and nausea (2%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

JATENZO can cause changes in insulin sensitivity or glycemic control and changes in anticoagulant activity. Use of testosterone and corticosteroids concurrently may increase fluid retention. Use of prescription and nonprescription analgesic cold medications with JATENZO have been known to increase blood pressure.

