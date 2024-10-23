stc concludes its sponsorship of the 3rd edition of Watheefti Career Fair

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 22 October 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, concluded its sponsorship and participation in the 3rd edition of Watheefti career fair. The event was held at the Arena Kuwait in 360 under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and acting Minister of Education, Dr Nader Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jallal.



The opening ceremony witnessed the attendance of the Minister as well as the Acting Chief Human Resources Officer at stc, engineer Abdulaziz Al-Mathkoor, and the General Manager of Corporate Communications, Danah AlJasem, in addition Nawaf Al Meshri and Ahmad Al Nowaibet along with the Human Resources and the Public Relations teams from stc, and many prominent executives and senior officials from the public and private sectors. Through its active sponsorship role in the career fair, stc welcomed His Excellency Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and acting Minister of Education, Dr Nader Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jallal at its booth and discussed about the vital and major role played by stc as a leading company in the communications and information technology sector in attracting Kuwaiti calibers to work in the private sector. stc also welcomed job seekers at its booth and provided guidance on the recruitment method behind the Company which has enabled to attract local talent that align with the stc culture.



The Watheefti career fair welcomed over 30,000 attendees, with over 120 companies participating from 14 different industries. Additionally, there were 40 workshops conducted on different topics that assisted candidates in building their careers for the future. Aside from the workshops, there were 20 different conferences led by local and international industry leaders. Representatives from stc’s different sectors also conducted workshops as part of the Company’s active sponsorship of the career fair.



Aside from the workshops, representatives from stc participated in panel discussions with other experts, covering matters that may impact the career choices of the attendees. The panel discussion titled “How to build a professional career in the private sector” witnessed the participation of Meshal Al Rowayeh, Fuad Al Bahar, Mohammad AlRashdan, Omar Al Kandari and Farah Jaafar from stc’s team.



As part of its participation, stc's recruitment team members were present at the Company’s booth, offering students and recent graduates with insights into the various job opportunities available at stc and highlighting its dynamic work environment. The team along with several members from stc’s Sofaraa who attended the 3 days event also assisted interested candidates in submitting their resumes, providing guidance for those eager to start their professional journey with stc.



Commenting on the initiative, the Acting CHRO at stc Abdulaziz Al-Mathkoor, said, “Career fairs play a vital role in empowering individuals and strengthening the community by providing job seekers with access to opportunities that stimulate economic growth and drive positive change. By connecting talented individuals with leading companies, these events open doors to promising careers, fostering innovation and development across industries. At stc, we believe that creating job opportunities benefits the economy while paving the way for personal and professional growth, which is why we were keen in participating in the 3rd edition of Watheefti career fair.”



Through its participation in the fair, stc aimed to further build on its commitment of attracting and hiring Kuwaiti talent, aligning with the Kuwaitization law and the Company’s strategic approach to empowering the younger generation across various levels and professions. The fair provided representatives from stc’s Human Resources Team a chance to meet with job seekers face to face and discuss possible opportunities with the telecom pioneer.



Al-Mathkoor added, “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the event's dedicated organizers for all their effort, as well as our team at stc. As for our role in empowering the younger generation, stc launched various initiatives throughout the year targeting recent graduates. We have recently organized internships and talent incubation programs that challenged recent graduates in showcasing their skills and provided them with valuable insights through on the job training that could assist them in their unique career journeys. Those that excelled in these programs were provided with job opportunities having proved that they fit the fast paced and dynamic work environment at stc. In line with its commitment and role as a digital and telecom pioneer, we will continue to organize and participate in initiatives that will empower the youth and assist them in setting their trajectories for their chosen career paths.”





MENAFN23102024006699014497ID1108811488