(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Technology provider aims to maintain connections for incarcerated individuals in correctional facilities as recent hurricanes impact community infrastructure

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies, an Aventiv Technologies company and the leading provider of connections between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, today announced a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross. The donation complements the nearly $135,000 in free communication services Securus provided to assist in recovery efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which severely impacted communities across Florida and the Southeast. The in-kind donations include free video calls and messaging services, allowing incarcerated individuals in Florida correctional facilities serviced by Securus to remain connected with loved ones following the most recent natural disaster.

Securus' contribution highlights their dedication to keeping incarcerated individuals connected with their loved ones, alleviating anxiety, and uncertainty during the state's devastating weather emergency. It also ensures the Red Cross can provide sustained support to Florida communities recovering from subsequent natural disasters.

"We have proudly served the Florida community since our inception, and in the wake of this catastrophe, we remain deeply committed to partnering with the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) to help incarcerated individuals stay connected during the storm recovery," said Dave Abel, CEO, Aventiv. "This effort is part of our broader mission to provide sustainable, accessible communications for all and by enhancing access to communication during this critical time, we aim to strengthen these connections and ensure no one is

further isolated by the storm's impact."

Florida has the nation's third-largest state corrections system in the country. Securus has served incarcerated individuals, their friends and family, and correctional facilities in Florida for more than three decades, including the FDC and nearly half the state's county correctional partners.

The American Red Cross will use the $25,000 donation to help provide emergency shelter, food, and medical care to those displaced by the most recent hurricanes while helping Florida rebuild long-term. Together with Securus' communication services, the financial contribution will aid families affected by disasters in recovering and rebuilding following the loss of life, shelter, and power, after Milton and Helene moved through Florida in

mid-October.

"We are excited and honored to have Securus Technologies as our newest Red Cross partner as their generous contribution enables us to support communities impacted by disasters," said Whitney Carney, Interim Chief Development Officer, Red Cross Central Florida Region. "We deeply appreciate their commitment to helping our neighbors far and wide."

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Securus Technologies® (Securus) is an Aventiv Technologies company that serves more than 1,800 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies as well as over 1,000,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. Founded in 1986, Securus offers innovative solutions like phone and video connections and e-messaging, which connect family and friends to their incarcerated loved ones. Their secure monitoring and investigative solutions aid law enforcement and correctional facility staff in their operations and efforts to maintain public safety in communities nationwide. As the pioneers of tablet technology, Securus introduced the first corrections-grade tablet in 2011, revolutionizing how communication, entertainment, reentry, and educational resources are deployed in complex corrections environments, elevating efficiency in operations and stronger reentry outcomes. For more information, please visit or follow us on social media using LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook .

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross or CruzRojaAmericana, or visit us on X at @RedCross.

