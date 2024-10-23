Kuwait Signs Aviation Agreements With Spain, Suriname, Uzbekistan, Cuba

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The Directorate General of Civil signed a number of agreements and memorandum of understandings with Spain, Suriname, Uzbekistan and Cuba on Wednesday.

The directorate's President Engineer Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber singed the agreements during meetings with his counterparts from these countries, as part of the third day of the Global Air Services Negotiation (ICAN-2024), held in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah said the directorate is eager to connect Kuwait International Airport to the biggest international and regional network of airports.

The agreements will enhance Kuwait's aviation field on a global level, speed up launching operations in Kuwait International Airport's new terminal and open new travel routes, he noted.

The annual meeting, held from 21 to 25 October, is organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The event in an opportunity for aviation decision-makers, service providers and authorities to communicate and share experience with the aim of developing the global aviation field. (end)

