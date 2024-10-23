Myosin Marketing Honored In Inc.'S 2024 Power Partners Awards For Empowering Businesses Through Conscious Campaigning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognition based on exceptional client feedback underscores Myosin's commitment to purpose-driven marketing that fuels business growth and social impact.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myosin Marketing , a full-service growth marketing accelerator propelling brands to new heights through cutting-edge strategies and conscious business practices, is proud to announce its recognition in the 2024 Power Partner Awards. This honor is a direct result of the exceptional feedback from Myosin's clients, celebrating the company's ability to drive brand growth and do so with heart and purpose.

Inc.'s Power Partners Awards spotlight companies that provide the best tools, services, and resources to help B2B companies thrive. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

For Myosin, this award is particularly meaningful because it reflects the real-world impact of their approach-one that places people, purpose, and prosperity at the core of every campaign.

"This award is more than just a recognition-it's a testament to how far we've come by staying true to our values," said Sean Clayton, Founding Partner and CEO of Myosin. "Our vision has always been to push the boundaries of what marketing can do, not just for brands, but for the communities and causes they care about. This isn't business as usual; it's about creating real connections, driving change, and challenging the norm while delivering results that matter."

At the heart of Myosin's success is their commitment to conscious marketing. Going beyond the numbers to understand the human side of marketing, they use data to tap into emotional engagement triggers and create campaigns that resonate. "We take radical responsibility, working hands-on in our clients' businesses as if they were our own. This recognition proves that when you care deeply and act boldly, the whole ecosystem thrives," added Sean.

Marketing Reimagined , just one of the many innovative solutions Myosin offers as a full-service marketing agency, is a prime example of this ethos in action. By combining precise targeting with a network of over 300 nonprofit organizations, Myosin helps clients connect with their most aligned, yet hardest-to-reach audience, while supporting causes that make a difference. This unique model allows brands to slash ad spend, increase engagement, and pour resources into social good, creating a ripple effect that benefits everyone involved.

"Our approach is simple: we believe in marketing with heart and growth with purpose," said Sophia Powe, Partner, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of Myosin. "Whether we're helping a startup find its voice or guiding an established brand through a new growth phase, we put empathy, creativity, and integrity at the forefront. This award isn't just about what we've done-it's about where we're going, the courageous path we're carving for the future of marketing."

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Myosin

Myosin is a minority-owned, values-driven, full-service growth marketing agency blending data-driven tactics, scientific rigor, and captivating storytelling for a multi-dimensional strategy that accelerates clients' growth journey. The agency serves brands across industries, including direct-to-consumer, B2B, entertainment, politics, social impact, and more. Myosin Marketing is part of Mindful Ventures, an ecosystem of purpose-driven companies working synergistically to empower individuals and brands to elevate their awareness, consciousness, health, and positive impact. To learn more about Myosin, visit



About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit



