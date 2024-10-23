QCS Purchasing Cooperative Wraps 2024 Annual Conference With Focus On Value Creation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"We're thrilled with the strong representation of both members and partners this year," said Ken Klug, President and CEO of QCS Purchasing Cooperative

Greg Admire of Umpqua Dairy received the Lifetime Value Creator Award recognizing his contributions to the cooperative.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The QCS Annual concluded successfully this week. The three-day event in Denver, Colorado, brought together one of the largest numbers of member companies in recent history, along with an equally impressive number of supply partners, to explore opportunities, foster connections, and celebrate achievements. It underscored the power of cooperative partnerships within the food and beverage industry."We're thrilled with the strong representation of both members and supply partners this year," said Ken Klug, President and CEO of QCS Purchasing Cooperative. "The diversity of our cooperative continues to grow, reflecting a broadening industry segment from dairy to beverage to fruit and vegetable packing. These collaborations drive success and provide value to everyone involved."QCS Board Chair Bill Meier greeted attendees and highlighted the cooperative's strategic initiatives, including investments in technology and talent to boost member engagement and competitive success.Value Creator Awards were given to recognize exceptional individual contributions to the cooperative and were presented to:.Greg Admire of Umpqua Dairy, for embodying the spirit of a cooperative, receives the Lifetime Value Creator Award..David Pavao of Borden Dairy for helping onboard new members and advocating for QCS on social media..Blake Tangen of First District Association for his advocacy efforts with supply partners and contributions to the QCS Annual Conference planning..Luke Jeffers of Ecolab, a first for a supply partner recipient, for his leadership within the Supply Partner Advisory Council and fostering collaboration among supply partners.Attendees engaged in educational sessions covering relevant topics like packaging and ingredient trends, AI analysis, and supply chain management, empowering members to stay ahead of industry change. Group networking events allowed for collaboration within the cooperative community, and the Innovation Showcase: Quick Pitch Competition gave supply partners a chance to present their new and innovative products and services to QCS member-owners. The conference concluded with a Celebration Gala, recognizing achievements and reinforcing the importance of cooperative success."This year's event continues to build on the momentum we've established, giving both members and supply partners a platform to engage, learn, and grow together," said Klug.Looking ahead to 2025, QCS remains committed to maximizing its members' value through strategic initiatives and partnerships. The cooperative's next annual conference will be held at the historic Hilton Boston Park Plaza Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, from October 19 to 21, 2025. For more information, please visit QCSPurchasing/conference-information.About QCS Purchasing CooperativeQCS Purchasing Cooperative is a buying group owned and managed by its members that caters to food and beverage production companies. As the most significant purchasing cooperative of its kind, it combines everyday supply purchases to achieve more competitive pricing. Our strategic sourcing specialists offer deep category expertise, tackling complex sourcing challenges and providing valuable market intelligence. With over 200 national supplier partners, QCS offers solutions in packaging, ingredients, fleet and logistics, plant operations and supplies, and many value-added services. For more about QCS Purchasing Cooperative, please visit our website .

Kathy Broniecki

QCS Purchasing Coop

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.