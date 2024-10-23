PM Narendra Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping In Russia's Kazan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS summit in Russian's Kazan, reported PTI.

This is the first formal discussion between the two leaders since border tensions erupted in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

Both the countries have reached an agreement to end the standoff between the two armies on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

On Monday, India announced a major breakthrough in ending the more than four-year-long military standoff, which the Chinese side confirmed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi participated in the 16th BRICS Summit held under Russia's Chairship.

Modi noted that the Summit was happening at a time when the world is undergoing several uncertainties and challenges including conflicts, adverse climatic impacts, and cyber threats, placing greater expectations upon BRICS.

"In order to counter terrorism and terror financing, we need the single minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop radicalization of youth in our countries. We must work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism," said the Prime Minister.

Welcoming efforts to increase financial integration among BRICS countries, Modi also highlighted UPI's success story.

"Trade in local currencies and smooth cross-border payments will strengthen our economic cooperation. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) developed by India is a huge success story and has been adopted in many countries," added Modi.