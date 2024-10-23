LIVE screening of El Clásico: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona at the home of Madridistas, Real Madrid World

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE – 23 October 2024: Calling all Madridistas! Get ready to unite with fellow fans at World, the ultimate haven for Real Madrid supporters, located in the heart of Dubai Parks™ and Resorts— the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. Experience the exhilarating atmosphere of El Clásico as we broadcast this legendary clash live from Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, 26th October 2024.



Doors open at 09:00 PM, where the excitement begins with vibrant live entertainment and a festive atmosphere that captures the essence of Real Madrid pride. Feel the adrenaline as we gather in front of the stunning Cibeles Fountain—a cherished replica of Madrid’s iconic celebration spot—where fans come together to rejoice in victory. This is not just a match; it’s a celebration of our shared passion for football!



Join us as we transform the evening into an unforgettable experience with a massive outdoor screen showcasing one of football's greatest rivalries. Feel the energy, cheer alongside your fellow Madridistas, and indulge in delicious game-day favourites like burgers, pizzas, and hot dogs, all complemented by our refreshing selection of house beverages.



Entry tickets are priced at AED 200, and with AED 150 redeemable at our dining outlets, you can enjoy an incredible night.

Want to keep the excitement going? Extend your stay at the Lapita Hotel within Dubai Parks™ and Resorts. Guests booking an overnight stay will enjoy complimentary access to all 40 attractions at Real Madrid World, ensuring a weekend filled with football, fun, and unforgettable memories.



Don’t miss this chance to be part of history! Tickets can be booked now at Dubai Parks and Resorts.



Join us at Real Madrid World—the place where true fans gather to celebrate the beautiful game. Let’s make this El Clásico an event to remember!





