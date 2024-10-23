Ma Hawa Champions Water Security Through Innovation At GITEX IMPACT 2024

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 22 October 2024:



Ma Hawa, an Emirati brand owned by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, producing sustainable Water-from-Air hydration solutions, concluded its participation in GITEX IMPACT 2024, the world’s largest climate technology event. Returning for the second year, Ma Hawa reiterated its commitment to advancing water security and driving innovation to create a water-secure future.



Building on last year’s success, Ma Hawa has significantly expanded its product line, deepened investments in research and development, and enhanced its ability to make sustainable water-from-air solutions accessible to communities worldwide. The company’s mission is to foster positive environmental impact by providing a reliable source of clean drinking water in the face of growing global water scarcity.



As water scarcity remains a critical issue, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). According to UN studies, the region includes 15 of the world’s most water-scarce countries, with the UAE ranked second. Ma Hawa realises the need the demand for sustainable water solutions has never been greater and with extreme weather and climate change intensifies the crisis, eco-friendly innovations are urgently needed to ensure a secure water future for the region.



“At Ma Hawa, we are not just addressing the water crisis; we are empowering communities with the tools to take action. Our water-from-air technology is a game-changer for regions with limited freshwater resources, and our goal is to inspire collective efforts to combat the global water challenge,” said Amro Asmael, Head of Marketing of Ma Hawa.



Ma Hawa also the sponsored GITEX IMPACT, placing water security at the centre of the climate change conversation. Ma Hawa’s key spotlight included Ma Hawa Drinking Water Bottle, a new line of bottled water derived from the air, representing the future of sustainable hydration; the ONBOARD and MOBILE BOX systems, designed to provide clean water in mobile and remote settings; GENNY, a compact and user-friendly AWG system ideal for residential and office use; as well as high-capacity machine - the GEN-M and GEN-L, capable of producing up to 6,000 ltrs of fresh drinking water per day, addressing the needs of larger communities or commercial operations.







