Moovila Expands AI-Driven Project Management To Autotask Users, Continuing To Optimize Project Management For Msps

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovila , the leading AI-driven project for managed service providers (MSPs), has released its integration with Autotask PSA, bringing real-time visibility, automated project timelines, and advanced project risk detection to Autotask customers.



With this launch, Moovila Perfect Project now integrates natively with three major PSA platforms – ConnectWise PSA (formerly Manage), HaloPSA, and Autotask PSA – highlighting its accelerated momentum in the MSP market. By expanding compatibility across these platforms, Moovila extends its project management solutions to more MSPs, helping them optimize project workflows within their existing PSAs.

"The Moovila Autotask integration is a breakthrough for Autotask customers looking to transform project management efficiency and client satisfaction," said Mike Psenka, CEO and founder of Moovila. "Our focus has always been on empowering MSPs with solutions that streamline project workflows and deliver unparalleled forecast accuracy. This integration provides Autotask customers greater control, enabling them to manage complex projects with greater efficiency and confidence."

Key Benefits of the Moovila Autotask Integration:





Instant project portfolio visibility:

Gain real-time access to project statuses, task dependencies, and potential bottlenecks.

Automated timeline updates:

Improve accuracy and reduce manual edits through automatic timeline adjustments.

Advanced risk detection and management:

Identify potential risks and delays before they escalate, allowing for proactive issue resolution. Comprehensive reporting:

Streamline reporting with precise, accurate data that aligns with Autotask PSA's platform for a unified view.

Setting the Standard for MSP Project Management



The Autotask integration is a key milestone in Moovila's strategy to expand its reach across the PSA market, making its solutions fully accessible to a growing number of MSPs. With each new integration, Moovila addresses common challenges by delivering the automation and insights that lead to better project outcomes and sustainable growth.



"Our latest integration marks an important step forward for both Moovila and Autotask customers," said Zoey Cole, VP of Integrations at Moovila. "Autotask users now have access to the same level of automation and project insights that our ConnectWise and Halo customers have benefited from. Our continued focus on advanced integrations shows our customers that we are committed to providing a unified solution for MSPs, regardless of the PSA platform they use."

Moovila's expanding portfolio of PSA integrations empowers MSPs to automate project timelines and work plans to ensure data consistency across platforms. With its unique combination of automation and real-time insights, Moovila is setting a new benchmark for project efficiency and effectiveness for MSPs.



The Moovila Autotask integration is available now for all users of the Moovila Perfect Project platform. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit

moovila/Autotask-psa-integration .

About Moovila

Moovila is the leading A.I. project management platform that delivers supervised automation around project timelines, scheduling, and financial management. This allows teams to plan, collaborate, and execute more efficiently with accurate, real-time information. Moovila's automation is focused on increasing margins, operational efficiency, and credibility with partners and their customers. With bi-directional interfaces to most MSP PSA solutions, Moovila seamlessly integrates into your current workflows and processes so you can realize benefits from day one.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Moovila

C: 631-572-3019

[email protected]



SOURCE Moovila

