Cyclone Dana: Leave Homes & Come To Relief Centres, Odisha Minister To People

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (IANS) Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Suresh Pujari on Wednesday appealed to people in affected districts to leave their homes and appealed to people in affected areas to come to nearby cyclone shelters leaving their residences.

“We expect that around 10 lakh people will be evacuated from affected areas of the state. We have made arrangements to provide all the necessary humanitarian amenities to the evacuated persons at the relief centres. I want to appeal again today that the villagers in areas expected to be affected in the cyclone to come to cyclone shelters by today sunset,” appealed Pujari.

He assured the people that they should not fear theft at their residence on account of their absence as the local police will safeguard their property till their return from the shelters.

The state government has created around 6,000 relief and cyclone shelters across the state to accommodate people being evacuated from vulnerable places.

Pujari also informed the media persons that the Special Relief Commissioner on Wednesday apprised the state cabinet about the steps taken for the rescue and relief operations in view of the cyclone 'DANA'.

He said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services personnel have already been deployed in the affected areas.

He warned about taking stringent action against black-marketers if anyone tries to reap illegal benefits through hoarding. He said the state Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has kept a strict watch on the market.

Meanwhile, many places in coastal districts like Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Odisha started witnessing rainfall due to the effect of the impending severe cyclonic storm Dana.

The cyclonic storm is expected to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and hit north Odisha and the West Bengal coast between Puri district and Sagar Island from night of 24th to morning of 25th October 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.