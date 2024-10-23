Rising Adoption Of AR Technologies: A Key Driver Transforming The Volumetric Video Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Volumetric Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The volumetric video market has demonstrated exponential growth in recent years. Projections show an increase from $2.25 billion in 2023 to $2.88 billion in 2024, representing a CAGR of 27.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include heightened consumer demand for immersive content, investments in the media and entertainment sectors, the broadcasting of live events and sports, integration within the gaming industry, and applications in education and training.

Global Volumetric Video Market Size Forecast and Annual Growth Rate Predictions

The market will grow exponentially in the next few years, reaching $8.09 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 29.5%. The surge in market size is linked to growing adoption in healthcare, immersive theme park experiences, and advanced content creation tools. The expansion of volumetric video studios globally, along with accessibility and standardization, also play crucial roles. Key trends include real-time streaming, advancements in capture technology, virtual conferencing, cloud-based services, and new partnerships driving innovation.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Volumetric Video Market?

The surge in the use of augmented reality (AR) technologies is propelling the growth of the market. Volumetric video capture involves digitizing 3D spaces or environments in real-time using multiple cameras, delivering innovative AR solutions. This technology enhances cultural heritage applications, including exhibition data management, environmental reconstruction, and immersive storytelling.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Volumetric Video Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications, Meta Platforms Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Intel Corporation, Canon Inc, Adobe Inc., Dimension, Autodesk Inc., 8I Ltd., DGene, 3nfinite, Unity Technologies, Avid Technology Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd., Mark Roberts Motion Control, IO Industries Inc., Brainstorm Multimedia, Arcturus Studios, Stereolabs Inc., LightSpace Technologies Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Evercoast, Boris FX, Light Field Lab, Scatter, 4D View Solutions SAS, OTOY Inc., Disguise, Foundry, HapYak, Holo-Light, Imagineer Systems Ltd., Looking Glass Factory Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Maxon Computer GmbH, NewTek Inc., Nreal, Pixotope Technologies, RealView Imaging, SideFX, The Foundry Visionmongers, Varjo Technologies Oy, Ventuz Technology AG, VividQ Limited, Vizrt, Volograms, Voxon Photonics, Zero Density

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Volumetric Video Market Size?

In the volumetric video industry, major players are forming strategic partnerships to drive innovation and broaden market reach. These collaborations leverage the strengths and resources of each company, aiming for mutual benefits and enhanced success.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Volumetric Video Market?

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Content Delivery: Projectors, AR/VR Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Smartphones, Volumetric Displays

3) By Application: Sports And Entertainment, Medical, Signage And Advertisement, Education And Training

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Volumetric Video Market

North America was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the volumetric video market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Defining the Volumetric Video Market

Volumetric video technology enables audiences to immerse themselves in the content, capturing the unique visual and emotional realities of the actors. By using multiple cameras to digitize a three-dimensional (3D) space in real-time, volumetric video can recreate environments, objects, and living entities that can be viewed in 3D on mobile, web, or virtual platforms.

The Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Volumetric Video Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into volumetric video market size, volumetric video market drivers and trends, volumetric video market major players, volumetric video competitors' revenues, volumetric video market positioning, and volumetric video market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

