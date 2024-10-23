US extends congratulations to Moldova after EU membership vote

(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his congratulations to the people of Moldova on Tuesday, commending their participation in the recent presidential election and the concerning European Union accession. He highlighted the importance of these processes, emphasizing the significance of the Moldovan people's right to determine their own future. However, he also expressed concerns regarding potential Russian interference in the upcoming runoff presidential election scheduled for November 3.



Blinken remarked on the unprecedented efforts by Russia to undermine Moldova's sovereignty, noting that a majority of Moldovans voted in favor of amending their constitution to facilitate the country's accession to the EU. He reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Moldova's democratic processes and ensuring a credible and transparent electoral environment in the lead-up to the runoff election.



The referendum aimed at solidifying Moldova's path to EU membership resulted in a narrow approval, with 50.42 percent of voters supporting the constitutional amendment, while 49.58 percent voted against it, according to the latest figures from Moldova's Central Electoral Commission (CEC). This outcome reflects a significant step toward enhancing the country's ties with Europe, despite the challenges posed by external pressures.



In the recent presidential election, incumbent President Maia Sandu, who is perceived as pro-Western, is seeking re-election. Preliminary results from the CEC indicate that Sandu garnered 42.31 percent of the vote, while her main challenger, Alexandr Stoianoglo, received 26.07 percent. This sets the stage for a runoff election on November 3, as neither candidate secured an outright majority, highlighting the competitive political landscape in Moldova.

