US sentences previous Indian spy due to killing scheme

(MENAFN) US prosecutors have identified a former Indian intelligence operative, Vikram Kumar Yadav, in connection with a failed assassination attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a New York-based lawyer and Sikh separatist leader labeled a “terrorist” by the Indian government. The alleged plot, which aimed to kill Pannun, was thwarted by FBI agents in June of the previous year, as detailed in court documents.



The indictment originally referred to Yadav as 'CC-1,' but subsequent investigations revealed his identity. Prosecutors have charged him with “murder-for-hire and money laundering,” asserting that he conspired with Nikhil Gupta, a businessman from New Delhi. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic and later extradited to the United States. The FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant for Yadav in the Southern District of New York.



According to the FBI, Yadav played a crucial role in the conspiracy by supplying personal information about Pannun, including residential addresses and phone numbers, to his accomplice. Reports indicate that Yadav was previously detained by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in an unrelated extortion case last year, shortly after being mentioned in the US indictment, but he was subsequently released on bail.



The Washington Post first revealed Yadav's name, suggesting that his identity lends significant credibility to claims that the assassination attempt was orchestrated by elements within the Indian intelligence community. In response, New Delhi condemned the report, labeling it as “speculative and irresponsible.” A spokesperson from India's External Affairs Ministry clarified that Yadav is “no longer an employee of the government of India.”



This case highlights ongoing tensions between India and the Sikh separatist movement, as well as the intricate web of international legal and diplomatic implications arising from such allegations. As investigations continue, the fallout from this incident may further complicate India's relations with both the United States and the broader Sikh diaspora.

