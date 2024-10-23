Islamic Republic of Iran Railways to enhance railway efficiency by 20 percent

(MENAFN) The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), Jabar-Ali Zakeri, has announced new initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency of Iran's railway industry by 20 percent during the second half of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from September 22, 2024, to March 20, 2025. Zakeri emphasized the importance of incorporating insights from private railway companies, scholars, and experts in this effort to achieve the targeted improvement. Currently, the railway sector is operating 10 percent behind its growth schedule for the first six months of the year, prompting RAI to devise a comprehensive plan for locomotive repairs and management over the next five months to facilitate the expected jump in performance.



The Deputy Transport Minister highlighted the necessity of restructuring the railway's operational framework, particularly concerning foreign trade. He stressed the need for adjustments in tariff rates to make rail transport more competitive compared to road transport, thus encouraging traders to opt for railway services. Zakeri also mentioned the agreements established between RAI and the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), which aim to implement a joint action plan that identifies rail-friendly cargo at ports. The goal is to increase the proportion of cargo transported by rail to 25 percent by the end of the program.



In a related development, Zakeri expressed Iran's openness to collaborating with TRACECA member countries in the transportation sector. This statement was made during a meeting with TRACECA Corridor Secretary General Asset Assavbayev in Tehran. He underscored the objectives outlined in Iran's 7th national development plan, which aims to boost cargo transit volumes via both rail and road networks. Zakeri reaffirmed Iran's commitment to fostering transportation cooperation with TRACECA member nations, pointing out the country's existing freight transit capabilities along rail and road routes.



Zakeri further noted that Iran's railways have established strong connections with several TRACECA member countries, enhancing collaborative efforts in transportation. He expressed optimism that interactions with the 13 other TRACECA member states will continue to strengthen and grow over time, ultimately benefiting the region's trade and transport infrastructure.

