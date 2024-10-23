Paypal And Global Payments Join Forces To Simplify Checkout With Fastlane

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with Global Payments by enabling more partners to introduce our innovative products and solutions to a wider audience of consumers and merchants," said Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal. "This partnership demonstrates the velocity by which we're innovating, and the impact we can have on transforming the checkout experience for consumers and merchants alike."



Global Payments and PayPal have collaborated for over 15 years, delivering a range of payment solutions for millions of merchants worldwide. As a key strategic partner, Global Payments serves as a top acquirer of PayPal's branded checkout solutions across Europe, the UK, Canada, and beyond, signifying a commitment by both companies to enable commerce on a global scale.



"At Global Payments, we are dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional commerce solutions for business owners," said Bob Cortopassi, President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Payments. "We are delighted to expand our relationship with PayPal and integrate their new checkout solutions into our platform, enhancing the quality and quantity of payment choices offered to our merchant customers across the U.S. and helping them to maximize their ecommerce businesses."



Fastlane harnesses PayPal's decades of payment expertise to revolutionize the guest checkout experience, enabling users to complete purchases in as little as one click. This innovative solution empowers guest shoppers and can help deliver

nearly 50% higher checkout conversion rates compared to traditional guest checkout flows for consumers paying with a card, while reducing checkout time by more than 28%*.



