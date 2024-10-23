Spreedly And Forter Expand Partnership To Drive Better Outcomes For Open Payment Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Offering the Power of Predictive Modeling to Deliver Higher Authorization Rates

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Spreedly , the world's leading open payments platform, and Forter , the Trust for digital commerce, have expanded their partnership to offer customers powerful, predictive modeling solutions to drive better payment outcomes. By combining industry-leading fraud prevention and transaction optimization from Forter with Spreedly's open payments platform, this partnership will drive higher authorization rates, enhance customer experiences and provide actionable insights for merchants.

The collaboration will drive significant benefits for joint customers of Spreedly and Forter, including:



A Single, Unified Solution:

Unified insights into transaction performance and fraud trends through combined analytics from Spreedly and Forter – giving businesses full visibility into their fraud and payment workflows.

Improved Conversions:

Minimize customer payment friction and boost bank authorizations to drive higher conversions.

Higher Risk Approval Rates : AI-driven authentication identifies the best moments to apply 3DS, increasing risk approvals, shifting chargeback liability, and minimizing customer friction

Compliance with PSD2 : Strategically apply authentication exemptions to minimize customer friction while maintaining regulatory compliance. Network

Tokenization: Intelligent application of network tokens at the right time and right place for improved authorization performance.

"At Spreedly, we pride ourselves on being the connective tissue of the payments world. Our wide network of integrations gives businesses the flexibility and global reach they need to succeed," said Peter Dougherty, president, Spreedly. "Our expanded partnership allows us to further our connectivity with Forter's identity intelligence to boost merchant transaction success. Together, we're improving payment performance in new ways through the simplicity of an open payments platform."



"Forter is committed to helping merchants navigate the increasingly complex payments ecosystem by providing identity intelligence, risk insights and decisioning to drive better business outcomes," said Matt Nelson, chief revenue officer, Forter. "Our deepened partnership with Spreedly means we can deliver improved fraud and payments results to even more businesses around the world."

About Spreedly

Spreedly's open payments platform enables access to the global consumer, processing more than $50B GMV annually in more than 100 countries. Built to overcome the challenges of commerce in a cashless world, we empower our merchants through an open, secure and inclusive payment ecosystem, unlocking choice among PSPs, fraud tools and other innovative payment services.

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $1 trillion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Spreedly

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED