Vistar Media Strengthens Retail Media Focus, Welcomes New Global Head Of Retail Media

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media , today announced the appointment of Sean Cheyney as the company's Head of Retail Media. In this newly created global role, Cheyney will lead Vistar's retail media strategy, integrating the company's industry-leading OOH solutions into the retail media ecosystem to enhance value for retailers, agency partners and brands.

As a leader in digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising , Vistar is set to bridge the gap between digital retail media and the physical world. With most commerce happening in-store, DOOH offers a prime opportunity for retailers to engage customers and for brands to connect with consumers at every stage-whether they're inside, around, or on their way to a store. Sean Cheyney's new role will be pivotal in amplifying Vistar's position in the retail ecosystem and driving its 2025 strategy, which focuses on global expansion and establishing Vistar as the top DOOH partner for retail media networks worldwide.

“Retail media networks are transforming the advertising landscape, offering new opportunities for brands to connect with consumers beyond traditional digital channels,” said Eric Lamb, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media.“With Sean's vast experience and innovative leadership, we are primed to bring retail media to the real world, empowering retailers and brands to engage consumers where it matters most.”

Sean Cheyney brings over 20 years of experience in driving revenue growth through both digital and traditional media channels. As the former Executive Vice President of Global Retailer Sales at CitrusAd, where he played a pivotal role in its growth, acquisition, and rebrand to Epsilon Retail Media, Cheyney is a nationally recognized retail media leader. Prior to CitrusAd, he held a similar role at Triad Retail Media, an early pioneer in retail media networks.

“I'm excited to join Vistar at a time when retail media is on the cusp of transforming how brands reach consumers in the real world,” said Cheyney.“By leveraging Vistar's powerful programmatic solutions, we can help retailers unlock new revenue streams while giving brands more ways to connect with shoppers along their entire journey.”

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world's first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world's most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server, Cortex CMS system and Adstruc traditional OOH planning tool – Vistar has built the world's largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 30 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that's both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

