(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concisys, a premier provider of electronic services, has been awarded "Best in Class in Technology" at the 2024 Circuits Assembly Magazine Service Excellence Awards during the SMTAI show in Chicago. This recognition highlights Concisys's commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering advanced technological solutions to its customers across various industries, including defense, aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors.

The award celebrates companies that excel in specific aspects of customer satisfaction, and Concisys's top rating in technology is a testament to its focus on utilizing cutting-edge processes and equipment to meet the evolving demands of the market. For companies with revenues between $20 million and $100 million, Concisys secured the top award in the technology category.

Concisys Wins "Best in Class in Technology" at the 2024 Circuits Assembly Service Excellence Awards

Jason Powell, CEO of Concisys and XLR8 EMS, commented, "I am incredibly honored to receive the Best in Class in Technology award, and I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our amazing customers for making this possible. Your trust and support have fueled our journey of transformation, allowing us to innovate and evolve as a company. Over the past few years, we've worked hard to not only meet but exceed expectations, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver the best possible experience. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the strong relationships we've built with each of you.

"But this is only the beginning. We are more excited than ever about the future, with even more groundbreaking developments on the horizon. Our commitment to pushing boundaries and staying ahead of industry trends remains unwavering. Stay tuned, as we'll be sharing some exciting news very soon that will take us-and you-into an even more transformative phase! Thank you again for your continued support."

Concisys operates alongside XLR8 EMS, with both companies backed by American Pacific Group (APG). This strategic partnership allows them to leverage shared expertise and resources, driving innovation and growth across multiple sectors while continuing to deliver specialized, high-quality solutions to their respective customers.

About Concisys

Concisys is a leading provider of high-tech electronic manufacturing services, specializing in surface mount technology and advanced assembly solutions. Based in San Diego, California, Concisys serves a diverse range of industries, including defense, aerospace, industrial, medical, and more. Known for its innovative approach and dedication to quality, Concisys continually pushes the envelope of what is possible in electronic manufacturing. For more information, visit or contact [email protected] .

About American Pacific Group, L.P.

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $1.2 billion of capital under management. Together with management teams, American Pacific Group drives sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through the "Q Process," a proprietary and tested approach to value creation. For more information, please visit .

