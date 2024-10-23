DS Group Inaugurates Third Läderach Store In New Delhi's Chanakya Mall

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 23, 2024 - Cementing its ongoing partnership with Swiss luxury chocolate brand Läderach, Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and leading FMCG conglomerate, has announced the opening of its third Läderach store in New Delhi. Located in the upscale Chanakya Mall, a prime destination for luxury shopping and dining in Delhi, the new store promises an elevated fresh chocolate experience for the city's discerning consumers.



The new store was inaugurated by Ms. Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India, reinforcing the group's commitment to bringing world-class experiences to Indian consumers.



Known for its impeccable quality and craftsmanship, Läderach has become synonymous with luxury chocolate. The brand's latest store in Chanakya Mall is strategically positioned to attract both local and international customers, including diplomats and expatriates who frequent the area due to its proximity to embassies and diplomatic residences.



Läderach's chocolates, crafted in Switzerland with the finest ingredients, cater to those who appreciate exclusivity and premium quality. In addition to a wide range of chocolate bars, pralines, and truffles, the store offers bespoke luxury gifting options, with customizable assortments that make for ideal gifts for special occasions and corporate needs.



Ms. Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India, expressed,“We are delighted to bring Läderach's third store to New Delhi, following the overwhelming response we received at our first location in DLF Emporio. The Chanakya Mall store is a testament to our commitment to offering our discerning customers the finest fresh Swiss chocolate experience. DS Group and Läderach stand for unmatched quality, and we are proud to be a part of its journey in India, offering both locals and international visitors a taste of the world's best chocolates.”



With this launch, Läderach continues to leverage its strong brand presence in India, supported by its consumer centric digital campaigns. As it deepens its footprint in the luxury market, Läderach aims to be the go-to brand for those seeking an indulgent, memorable gifting experience.



About DS Group



The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, The Namah in Jim Corbett and Nainital, part of Radisson Individuals, are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

